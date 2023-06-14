"Why are they not in the LWO?" - Fans question major WWE move

WWE has been shifting many stars to NXT from the main roster since the 2023 Draft. However, a recent move on the latest episode has puzzled fans.

This week’s show saw Axiom and SCRYPTS face off against the monstrous Dabba-Kato. The duo successfully defeated Dabba-Kato in the two-on-one match to move ahead as a team.

As the duo celebrated their win, Humberto and Angel made a surprise appearance to attack the two. Known as Los Lotharios as a tag team, the duo hasn’t been seen together on-screen since January 2023. They were drafted from Friday Night SmackDown to Monday Night RAW as supplemental picks following night two in early May.

However, this was the first time they appeared on-screen as a team following the draft. The attack helped them establish themselves as a heel team on the NXT roster.

Many fans took the move positively as it could help Los Lotharios work on-screen more often and get better opportunities. Meanwhile, many rightfully called out WWE to move the team to NXT even though they were drafted to RAW.

They believed the duo would work well as part Latino World Order (LWO).

BITW462 @BITW462 @WWE @humberto_wwe @AngelGarzaWwe This is fantastic but why are they not in the LWO? They are literally the nephews of an original LWO member Hector Garza @WWE @humberto_wwe @AngelGarzaWwe This is fantastic but why are they not in the LWO? They are literally the nephews of an original LWO member Hector Garza

MC @Mixatli @WWE LWO should be a massive faction. Get these boys in and Raquel too. Maybe Andrade if he ever returns. @WWE LWO should be a massive faction. Get these boys in and Raquel too. Maybe Andrade if he ever returns.

The duo is the latest to move to NXT from the main roster. Fans have already seen free agents like Mustafa Ali and Baron Corbin appear on the brand and get into big rivalries.

It would be interesting to see if Shawn Michaels uses the fan-favorite duo wisely. They can potentially win the NXT Tag Team Championship and elevate the division.

LWO's Zelina Vega recently had a war of words with 40-year-old WWE Superstar

LA Knight is one of the loudmouths in WWE. His work on the mic has helped him gain a lot of fan following in recent months.

Appearing on WWE’s The Bump, Knight took a dig at LWO’s Zelina Vega, calling her a 'nerd' and a 'gamer.' His words did not sit well with the former Women’s Tag Team Champion.

While answering her fans during a 'Q & A' session on her social media, the LWO member shared her opinion on LA Knight’s comments. She mentioned that Knight should focus on himself rather than nerds and gamers.

"I think he needs to worry less about the gamers and nerds and worry more about trying to be himself.. not Rock and Stone Cold Lite. He’s probably pretty neat under all that," wrote Zelina.

LWO's Vega is known to be a great cosplayer and loves gaming. It’s good that she defended her interests by shooting down the former WWE Million Dollar Champion.

Do you think Los Lotharios should have joined LWO instead of moving to NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

