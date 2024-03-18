"Why is this being praised?", "Let's throw a parade" - WWE fans react to harrowing Roman Reigns stat

Roman Reigns has been more present on WWE SmackDown as the company builds toward WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. A harrowing stat has come to light, and wrestling fans have shared their reaction on social media.

The Tribal Chief will be appearing on this Friday's SmackDown to have a face-to-face with Cody Rhodes. Both stars will battle in the main event of WrestleMania for the second year in a row as Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rhodes. The Bloodline leader has made several appearances on the blue brand as of late but has not competed in a match since the Fatal Four-Way at Royal Rumble 2024.

WrestleOps on social media has noted that Reigns has appeared on seven out of the 11 episodes of SmackDown this year so far.

Wrestling fans had mixed reactions to the stat. While some thought it proved that Reigns was a workhorse, others questioned if it was even an impressive stat to begin with.

Bill Apter makes interesting WWE WrestleMania prediction for Roman Reigns

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter has predicted a stunning finish to Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes rematch at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine last month, Apter predicted that The Rock will wind up as the special guest referee for the title match. Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor added that Seth Rollins would also get involved and that The American Nightmare would leave WWE's biggest show of the year as champion.

"I think he's [The Rock] is going to wind up because of his position on the Board of Directors, as the referee between Cody and Roman Reigns, and he's going to try and screw Cody. Seth Rollins is going to make the save and Cody's going to pin Roman. And then Roman and The Rock get into it with each other possibly. That is where I think it is going to go," he said. [From 04:54- 05:17]

Cody Rhodes has the chance to finally finish his story and become champion at WrestleMania 40. He had the same opportunity last year but fell short after Solo Sikoa interfered at WrestleMania 39 and laid out The American Nightmare with a Samoan Spike.

