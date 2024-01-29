"Why wasn't he in the Rumble," "Was hoping to see him return" - WWE Universe wanted former champion to return at Royal Rumble 2024

The Royal Rumble is one of the most highly anticipated WWE events of the year. It is the perfect stage for a superstar to make a surprise debut or return following a hiatus. This year's Rumble also featured some surprising names. However, fans were unhappy with a former champion not being a part of the Premium Live Event.

The star in question is Sheamus. The former WWE Champion has been absent from television since his match against Edge on the August 18, 2023, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, as he took time off to recover from his shoulder injury. It was also Adam Copeland's last in-ring appearance for the Stamford-based company before he joined AEW.

Sheamus, who missed the Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event, turned 46 on January 28, 2024. WWE took to X to wish the star a happy birthday. The tweet mentioned various accolades of the veteran performer within the company.

Many wrestling fans expressed their disappointment following Sheamus' absence from the Rumble by replying to this tweet.

Former WWE Superstar heaps praise for Sheamus

Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) and Sheamus used to be a tag team named The Bar. The duo won the WWE Tag Team Championships on five separate occasions. Claudio left the wrestling promotion in February 2022. He is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking in an interview with WrestleTalk, the Swiss Superman expressed his love for his former teammate. Claudio further praised the former World Champion for his in-ring ability and hard work by calling him a workhorse and an asset to any wrestling promotion:

"I love him. I love Sheamus. He’s awesome. Any company that has him has a tremendous asset. He’s just an absolute workhorse. One of the hardest workers in and outside the ring that I know. Absolute maniac in the best sense of the word. So I think it’s always, whatever is best for my friends, for them, and it’s also just fun to see what will happen. But yeah, love Sheamus."

It will be interesting to see when The Celtic Warrior makes his much-anticipated return to the company.

