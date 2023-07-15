"Why can't Triple H and Shawn Michaels see your talent" - WWE Universe wants 5-time Champion to reunite with Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley shocked the WWE Universe when he made a sudden appearance on Friday Night SmackDown and left the show with Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. Fans recently reacted to Cedric Alexander's tweet and want him to reunite with The All Mighty and possibly become a part of the upcoming stable.

Earlier this year, Bobby Lashley was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the annual draft. There were plans for The All Mighty to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. However, those plans were scrapped when Wyatt was written off television due to an undisclosed injury.

Meanwhile, Lashley made a handful of appearances after getting drafted to the blue brand. Last night, Bobby Lashley returned to WWE and had a small segment with The Street Profits on SmackDown. Following SmackDown, fans recently reacted to Cedric Alexander's post and want him to reunite with The All Mighty.

Check out some of the reactions below:

kyoUhei @kijisiro2hiki

Hurt Business reunion or go to NXT since Ali went there too, I have a lot of matches I want to see.

And Tozawa too. @CedricAlexander Why can't @TripleH and @ShawnMichaels see your talent?Hurt Business reunion or go to NXT since Ali went there too, I have a lot of matches I want to see.And Tozawa too.

In 2020, Cedric Alexander was part of The Hurt Business on Monday Night RAW. After the stable imploded, Alexander was not prominently featured on weekly television and was often seen on Main Event.

Cedric Alexander is a five-time champion in WWE after parting ways with Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business

In 2016, Cedric Alexander impressed the audience with his performance in the Cruiserweight Classic. During the event, Triple H came out and praised the star, which led to him signing with the up-and-coming brand and working in the cruiserweight division for years.

In 2018, he won the Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania 34 against Mustafa Ali in the finals of the tournament. He went on to hold the title for months before losing it to Buddy Murphy in his home country at WWE Super Show-Down 2018.

Later, he went from feuding with The Hurt Business to joining the dominant stable during the Pandemic Era. He teamed up with Shelton Benjamin after joining the group, and the duo ended up winning the RAW Tag Team Championship at TLC 2020 from The New Day.

In 2021, Bobby Lashley attacked the members of the stable and ended the group while feuding with Drew McIntyre. Cedric Alexander tried to reunite with Lashley during his feud against Omos, but the duo never got together. Alexander captured the 24/7 title on three occasions before the title was disbanded under the new regime.

What are your thoughts on Bobby Lashley possibly forming a new stable? Sound off in the comment section below.