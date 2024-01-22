"Will break the internet," "Seated" - WWE Universe reacts to Cody Rhodes' message to CM Punk ahead of RAW

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are scheduled for a segment on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Ahead of the show, Rhodes took to Twitter/X to send a message to Punk. The two superstars have also confirmed their entry into this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Reacting to Rhodes' seven-word message to Punk, the WWE Universe went berserk, claiming this could be the best segment of the year.

Expand Tweet

Check out the WWE Universe's reaction to Rhodes' message to Punk:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Punk had expressed his desire to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship previously. The two men also had a heated confrontation on Monday Night RAW.

Meanwhile, Rhodes is aiming to 'finish' his story by dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Last year at WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare came agonizingly close to winning the title.

However, interference from Bloodline members Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa led to Rhodes' loss to The Tribal Chief.

Ernest Miller made some harsh comments regarding CM Punk

Ernest Miller recently made some harsh comments about CM Punk, claiming that modern-day wrestling fans are stupid.

Speaking with Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight, Ernest claimed that Punk can make millions of dollars despite failing in Mixed Martial Arts. He said:

"He had no punching, no power. He didn’t have any movement. I don’t know what the hell he was trying to do. It didn’t look like he was trying to wrestle, but this guy is on TV making millions of dollars talking because the fans today are stupid. They want to believe what they want to believe. You can show somebody something and if they see it, now they have to determine whether they believe it. I just showed you somebody who can’t fight, but you put him in a ring and think he can beat up everybody.”

Expand Tweet

After leaving AEW, Punk made a historic return to WWE at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event. He made his surprise return after the Men's WarGames Match.

Since returning to WWE, Punk is yet to compete in a televised match. However, he did face Dominik Mysterio in his return match at a live event at Madison Square Garden.

What are your expectations from CM Punk and Cody Rhodes' segment? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.