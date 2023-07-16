"Will turn on Roman" - Solo Sikoa should be a Paul Heyman Guy similar to Brock Lesnar, claims the WWE Universe

The WWE Universe has made a bold claim regarding Solo Sikoa. Amid the absence of Roman Reigns from television, The Enforcer has been working closely with his Bloodline stablemate, Paul Heyman.

Taking to Twitter, the WWE Universe claimed that Sikoa could be the next Paul Heyman Guy. They also compared him to Brock Lesnar, as the latter initially broke onto the scene under Heyman's wing.

According to some Twitter users, Heyman and Sikoa could betray Roman Reigns, eventually leading to The Tribal Chief's babyface turn. One fan also predicted a potential double turn.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

no one @justheretobro17 @TwoHeadsPodcast You thinking Solo and Heyman will turn on Roman and Solo will claim the head of the table spot? A possible double turn some day?Cuz that’s what I’m thinking.

Robert Marcey @marcey_robert @TwoHeadsPodcast Yeah writing is on the wall for Roman to get screwed Paul to join solo and Roman be a bayface

Dennis Spencer @DennisS47945304 @TwoHeadsPodcast Not true Paul said in a interview that he is finishing his vision with Roman period

Jim Cornette believes that Solo Sikoa won't dethrone Roman Reigns

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has claimed that Solo Sikoa may not be the ideal choice to dethrone Roman Reigns as champion.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette stated that he would be surprised if WWE had Sikoa turn on Reigns, considering The Usos' recent betrayal. He said:

"I would be highly surprised if Solo turns anytime soon because that would be very quick, and they've been milking this for a while, but also, it would diminish it. They can tease Solo, and because Solo's such a man of few words and has the stern demeanor, they can tease that for a long time, and people will believe it can happen because it already happened with The Usos."

Cornette believes Jey Uso is a solid choice to face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023. However, he thinks that neither Jey nor Sikoa will dethrone The Tribal Chief.

"Again, SummerSlam for Roman and Jey is great, [but] Solo is not going to win the belt either. It's not gonna happen, and it's nothing against him, but he's not going to be the Undisputed WWE [Universal] Champion anytime in the next couple of years. It'll be Cody [Rhodes], or it'll be somebody else before it's either Uso or Solo. But I don't think they even need to pull the trigger on Solo till the end of this year."

This past Friday on SmackDown, Sikoa was involved in a brawl with Jey Uso. Jey also ended up superkicking Paul Heyman during the segment. It will be interesting to see how The Tribal Chief will react to the exchange on next week's show.

