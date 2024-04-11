"Wish him well in his future endeavors," "Send him to NXT" - Fans react to 38-year-old star's WWE future 

Fans have been speculating on a top WWE Superstar's future following his decisive and crushing loss at last week's WrestleMania 40. The performer in question is Jimmy Uso, who lost to his brother, Jey, on Night One of 'Mania.

The feud between Jimmy and Jey had been developing for several months before the duo finally took to the ring at The Grandest Stages of Them All. However, despite the enormous fan expectations, the match failed to live up to the hype, with many deeming it a massive disappointment.

Jimmy and Jey Uso also got involved during Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' main event on Night Two, where Jey took out Jimmy after he interfered. While Jey has become the number one contender for Damian Priest's WWE World Heavyweight Title, it remains to be seen how things pan out for Jimmy. Most fans want Triple H to take a decision to ensure Jimmy Uso isn't lost in the shuffle of the whole Bloodline storyline and make sure he retains a position on the card matching his talent.

On Twitter/X, a fan account posted the question of what was next for Jimmy Uso and got a wide variety of replies.

Fans on social media don't seem too optimistic about Jimmy's future as a singles wrestler in WWE, with many saying he needs to be sent to WWE NXT, while others believe he needs to be back in a tag team, possibly with Solo Sikoa.

Check out some of those reactions below:

Some fans even opined that Jimmy should tag with the soon-to-debut Jacob Fatu in WWE NXT.

Jey Uso wants Jimmy to leave The Bloodline in WWE

Ahead of WrestleMania 40, Jey Uso expressed his desire to see his brother, Jimmy Uso, leave The Bloodline and chart his own path in WWE. Jey explained that while he eventually came to understand Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's gameplan, it was time Jimmy also realized and left the stable behind for good.

"I think he almost got out of from under The Tribal Chief at one point. It's hard to leave family. I did it. It took me a while to open my eyes, man. And, if my brother stays too close to The Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman, they're going to spin it on him. We can run things here with The Bloodline, no one can touch us? It was the same spiel I used to get. I really believed it. And then it was at one point, it was no one could touch us. He's about to get touched, though. My brother has been sleeping too long, man. He's got to get away. There's still good in Jimmy. I see it. I mean, I feel it."

With Bloodline's momentum halted following Roman Reigns losing his Undisputed Universal Title, it could be the perfect time for Jimmy to bid the stable goodbye.

