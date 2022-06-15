Women Of Wrestling releases former IMPACT World Champion Tessa Blanchard

Former IMPACT World Champion Tessa Blanchard has reportedly been released by W.O.W. (Women of Wrestling), according to a press release from the promotion. She has been part of the organization's roster since its re-launch in 2018.

According to a June 14th report by Brad Shepard of Ringside News, Tessa was relieved of her duties with W.O.W. If this report is accurate, the termination is likely based on allegations that The Undeniable One was difficult to deal with. It was also reported that she had even bullied some of the younger grapplers during training.

Details still aren't clear at this time. Sportskeeda will provide updates on this situation as they become available.

Tessa Blanchard is certainly no stranger to controversy

A third-generation performer, Tessa is the granddaughter of longtime San Antonio promoter Joe Blanchard. Her father, Tully, is a WWE Hall of Famer who is best known, of course, for his time as a member of the legendary Four Horsemen.

Tessa Blanchard has been considered one of the top young female grapplers to come along in quite a while. Her potential is enormous, but she's been surrounded by a swirling storm of scandal for the past several years.

GERWECK.NET @gerweck Tessa Blanchard Comments on allegations of her by other wrestlers gerweck.net/2020/02/06/tes… Tessa Blanchard Comments on allegations of her by other wrestlers gerweck.net/2020/02/06/tes… https://t.co/gyh61pCwge

On the eve of her becoming the first woman to ever win the IMPACT World Championship, stories broke about her backstage attitude. Most notably, she was accused of calling one of her fellow competitors, La Rosa Negra, a racial slur backstage.

Once the original story broke, several other female wrestlers came out on social media to say that Tessa was arrogant, entitled, and almost impossible to work with. La Rosa Negra herself also confirmed the story regarding the racial epithet to be accurate.

Despite this, IMPACT Wrestling went ahead as planned, and Blanchard was crowned World Champion when she defeated Sami Callihan at Hard to Kill.

From there, she wrestled a handful of matches and then went home, never to return. She was unable to come to terms on a new contract with the promotion, was stripped of the title, and was given her release.

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT Tessa Blanchard - now a free agent - has the talent that companies like WWE and AEW would fall over themselves to secure.



But given the widespread allegations against her over the past year, it’s the very worst climate for her to be looking at a big move. Tessa Blanchard - now a free agent - has the talent that companies like WWE and AEW would fall over themselves to secure.But given the widespread allegations against her over the past year, it’s the very worst climate for her to be looking at a big move. https://t.co/xKKT05TFNQ

Due to all the negative publicity, she has yet to wrestle for a major American promotion since. Rumors have surfaced since her release from IMPACT that both AEW and WWE were unwilling to take a chance on her.

Women of Wrestling has had several different incarnations over the years, starting in 2000. It is based in Los Angeles and is currently co-owned by television producer David McLane and Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.

