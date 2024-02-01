"Women's division in trouble","Becky's true successor" - Fans erupt after reports of 24-year old star debuting on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch is one of the biggest female stars in WWE at the moment. She is almost irreplaceable for the company and has been a part of some of the biggest women's matches in the sports entertainment giant's history. Fans were thrilled to learn that Lynch's former rival Tiffany Stratton could be debuting on RAW soon.

Tiffany Stratton is a highly talented young wrestler who is currently a part of NXT. Her growth has been quite rapid and she has already won the NXT Women's Championship. At the 2024 women's Royal Rumble, she entered at the 29th spot and reached the final four.

She was eventually eliminated by Bayley, but fans were happy with what they saw. Despite not being a part of the main roster, Tiffany Stratton has already feuded with one of the greatest women wrestlers of the modern era, Becky Lynch.

The Man defeated the 24-year-old NXT star to win the NXT Women's Championship. They wrestled on WWE house shows before their Extreme Rules match at NXT No Mercy 2023 which was also ultimately won by the Lass Kicker. After learning that Stratton could be headed to RAW, fans couldn't contain their excitement.

Tiffany Stratton was praised by top WWE star Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is one of the most popular babyfaces in WWE. Despite her relatively short wrestling career so far, she has already managed to achieve enough to make her a potential future Hall of Famer.

In a recent interview, she had a lot of good things to say about Tiffany Stratton. The former RAW Women's Champion acknowledged the Buff Barbie's rapid rise and claimed that she will be a star in the future.

"I was very impressed with her, like how quickly she became a champion in such a short amount of time. I don't think people realize how impressive that is to, you know, maybe be there a year and some change and you're champion? You're being thrown into that, and she did so well in that role. I think she's a star now and she's going to be a star in the future." (From 11:45 to 12:45)

WWE's women's division is flooded with talented women like Becky Lynch, Iyo Sky, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, Kairi Sane, and many more. If Tiffany Stratton is slated to debut on the main roster, a feud against any of them could set her up well for the future.

