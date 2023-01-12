"Worlds biggest lie" - Wrestling fans claim Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi's tag team is superior compared to former Bullet Club members 

The Bullet Club has had a significant influence on WWE over the years. Faction founder Finn Balor is currently signed to the company and is a member of The Judgment Day.

Recent reports have suggested that former Bullet Club member Tama Tonga is also on WWE's radar. Taking to Twitter, user @WrestleHausen initiated the debate of Tama and Balor being a superior duo compared to Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi.

This led to fans disagreeing with the take, suggesting that the Golden Lovers are far better as a duo and that the original tweet was posted as bait.

AEW star Kenny Omega is also a former leader of the BC. During his time in Japan, he teamed up with Kota Ibushi before turning his heel and joining the stable.

Omega and Ibushi, though, reunited in New Japan after Cody Rhodes and co. betrayed the Bullet Club leader. The angle led to Omega and Ibushi forming The Golden Elite with The Young Bucks.

Triple H is reportedly interested in signing former Bullet Club star Tama Tonga

Tama Tonga was recently in action against WWE star Karl Anderson at Wrestle Kingdom 17. The former multi-time IWGP World Tag Team Champion beat his former stablemate to win the NEVER Openweight Championship.

In the aftermath of the grand show at the Tokyo Dome, reports suggested that Triple H was interested in signing Tonga to the company. According to Fightful Select, his contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling expires in a few weeks.

Another report has suggested Tama's brother Hikuleo, who recently betrayed the BC to reconcile with the former, is on WWE's radar as well. Hikuleo is set to face Jay White in a 'Loser Leaves Japan' Match on February 11 at New Beginning in Osaka.

Switchblade challenged Hikuleo at NJPW New Year's Dash 2023 following a multi-man tag team match.

