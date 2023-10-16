"Worst champ ever," "Can't acknowledge you" - WWE fans furious with Roman Reigns after his promo at recent Live event

The WWE Universe is seemingly unhappy with Roman Reigns after he delivered a bold promo at a recent Live event in Kansas City.

This past Friday on SmackDown, The Tribal Chief returned for the first time in two months. He was confronted by LA Knight and later came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes, the man whom he faced in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night Two.

While addressing the WWE Universe in Kansas City, Reigns, as usual, asked the fans to acknowledge him. He delivered the same message on Twitter.

Check out Reigns' tweet and promo from Kansas City:

Expand Tweet

In response, the WWE Universe was displeased with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Fans criticized The Tribal Chief, with some even calling him the 'worst champion ever' and a 'part-timer.'

Check out some of the notable reactions to Reigns' message:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo believes WWE will disappoint fans if they don't book Roman Reigns vs. The Rock

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about a potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match at WrestleMania 40 next year.

Before his recent surprise appearance in WWE, The Rock revealed that there were plans for a match between him and Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, the high-profile bout was ultimately scrapped, and the creative team went ahead with Cody Rhodes as The Tribal Chief's challenger.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran claimed that if WWE failed to deliver a match between Reigns and The Rock, fans would surely ft disappointed. Russo said:

"They have kinda teased it [Reigns vs. The Rock] now, and they have put it in everybody's mind. So I don't know how you don't do it and it not being a disappointment. You kind of planted that seed now, and it's not going to be that and Reigns and Cody?"

Expand Tweet

Reigns is expected to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against LA Knight at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event on November 4, 2023. Following their confrontation on SmackDown, Knight even hit the BFT on The Tribal Chief at a Live event.

Reigns' last title defense was at SummerSlam in August when he defeated Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match.

Are you excited about Roman Reigns' budding feud with LA Knight? Do you want The Tribal Chief to hold the gold until next year's Show of Shows? Sound off in the comments section below.