"Worst thing to happen to WWE"- Fans go wild after new stat about Roman Reigns comes to light

The wrestling world is abuzz with reactions after Roman Reigns' impressive feat in WWE was highlighted on social media.

The Tribal Chief has always been the chosen one since making his main roster debut in 2012. While all three of Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Reigns were portrayed in the same light during their time together, it was evident after the group's breakup that the Samoan star was slightly preferred over his colleagues by the higher-ups.

The same has been reflected in Reigns' astonishing record since 2012, as he only has six clean losses (singles competition) in nearly 11 years. While the megastar has lost many more matches, most of them have been due to interference or other factors playing in. His last clean loss came in 2018 when Bobby Lashley defeated him at Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

The record was recently highlighted by WrestleLamia on Twitter, with many fans sharing their thoughts in the reply/quote section.

Roman Reigns is nearing 1000 days as the WWE Universal Champion

While Roman Reigns has always been one of the top guys in WWE, he has been the undisputed best over the last three years. The Anoa'i family star returned from a brief hiatus at SummerSlam 2020. It did not take long to re-capturing the Universal Champion as he defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a triple-threat match at Payback.

The Tribal Chief has held on to the title since while adding the WWE Championship to his waist as well. He is closing 1000 days as the Universal Champion and will achieve the historic feat at the Night of Champions, which will take place on May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

It has also been reported that Reigns' next title defense will be at the same premium live event. However, there is no confirmation of his opponent.

Xero News recently reported that Bobby Lashley, Karrion Kross, and AJ Styles are being discussed as The Bloodline leader's next challenger. While Reigns has faced off against Styles and Lashley in the past, he has not stood across the ring from The Doomwalker. The two looked set to feud upon Kross' return to WWE. However, the storyline was abruptly dropped.

Roman Reigns was recently added to the list of featured superstars for Money in the Bank on WWE's site. With SummerSlam season approaching, it'll be interesting to see who all gets a chance to take on The Tribal Chief in the coming time.

