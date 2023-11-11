WWE fans have been waiting for Jade Cargill’s debut for some time. Many in the WWE Universe now want to see her make her debut in a blockbuster match at an upcoming premium live event.

The Stamford-based promotion made Cargill’s signing official in September 2023. She has appeared on all three brands of WWE since, but she is yet to make her debut.

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown saw Damage CTRL bag a few new members. Kairi Sane became a part of the villainous group before Asuka turned on her partner to become the fifth member.

It now looks like Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi will be looking for one or two teammates to help them challenge Damage CTRL at Survivor Series WarGames. The creative team could be looking to add a women’s WarGames match for the upcoming premium live event.

Keeping that in mind, a fan asked who would join Team Bianca for WarGames. Many replied that they wanted to see Jade Cargill join the babyface team to make her debut. The booking will give the premium live event another blockbuster contest.

Adding Cargill to the match will help in several ways. Not only will it add to the event’s star power, but also give the former TBS Champion a chance to work with some big names.

The match will also allow her to come out as a huge start while not getting involved in the contest for too long. WWE could protect Cargill for most of the contest and give her a chance to score the win for her side.

A current WWE Superstar recently talked about Jade Cargill’s future

Jade Cargill has stirred up a storm since she arrived in the Stamford-based promotion. She’s yet to make her debut for the promotion, but it looks like she will be getting in the ring soon.

Speaking with Rick Ucchino on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Shayna Baszler commented on Jade Cargill's addition to the company. She said that the former AEW TBS Champion will have to learn the hard way what it takes to succeed in the promotion.

"You talk about our women's division, especially now, I think we have the best women's division in wrestling, talent-wise. So, I think she's gonna learn that and she obviously is someone that carries herself with a lot of confidence. I think she'll have to learn that the hard way. It all comes out in the wash, especially when you're in the ring," said Baszler.

Jade Cargill could make a mark with some good initial performances. It will give her a chance to aim for a Women’s Title soon.

