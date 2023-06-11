"Would be insane," "Sooner rather than later" - Fans fired up to see Paul Heyman abandon the Bloodline for popular WWE Superstar

Paul Heyman has done a phenomenal job at pushing many superstars and factions in WWE throughout his career, including The Bloodline. Fans now believe that current United States Champion Austin Theory could benefit from the services of The Wiseman on the main roster.

Heyman is currently working alongside the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two got together after Reigns made his return in 2020 and have built The Bloodline around the megastar.

Previously, Paul Heyman helped top stars like Brock Lesnar get to the top of the company with ease. The WWE Universe is now looking to see Austin Theory get the Heyman treatment soon.

The United States Champion recently posted a throwback photo of him shaking hands with The Wiseman during his early days in wrestling. The photo caught the eye of a fan who asked whether the WWE Universe would want to see the two work together.

Most fans on Twitter were excited at the prospect of seeing Theory possibly working with Heyman down the line. However, some were against the idea.

Many think that the pairing could do very well, especially because Austin Theory needs a boost to get back to prominence.

Check out the tweets below:

. @TripleFraud @reigns_era wasting heyman on theory would be insane @reigns_era wasting heyman on theory would be insane

PhillyFan20XX @PhillyFan20XX



Austin Theory doesn’t strike me as your typical “Paul Heyman guy,” but a year or so under him could polish him into world championship material. @reigns_era Sooner rather than later.Austin Theory doesn’t strike me as your typical “Paul Heyman guy,” but a year or so under him could polish him into world championship material. @reigns_era Sooner rather than later. Austin Theory doesn’t strike me as your typical “Paul Heyman guy,” but a year or so under him could polish him into world championship material.

The Bloodline is slowly crumbling, and that could force Paul Heyman to jump ship to save his career. It could lead him to the 25-year-old star, who is still very green and could use some help from the veteran on the big stage.

Paul Heyman handpicked two wrestlers to make Brock Lesnar look good early in his WWE career

It's no secret that Paul is one of the biggest geniuses in the world of wrestling. He single-handedly made Brock Lesnar look better than he already was in the ring.

In a detailed talk with Rick Rubin on the Tetragrammaton podcast, The Wiseman of The Bloodline spoke about how he handled The Beast Incarnate early on. He said that he handpicked two wrestlers to ensure Lesnar would look good in the ring.

"So I started lining up his matches. Here's what I want you to do and here's how I want you to display it. I put together a couple of matches of his. It was two that week and I think maybe two the next. The opponents were the same, Spike Dudley and Funaki because I knew they would make him look like what he needed to look like."

Paul Heyman’s plan worked as Funaki and Spike Dudley gave Lesnar some of the most memorable spots early in his career. His wisdom could help a young star like Austin Theory get ahead in WWE.

Do you want to see Paul Heyman align with Austin Theory in the near future? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes