"Would be a lit rivalry" - WWE Universe wants Seth Rollins to feud with a 33-year-old superstar

The WWE Universe wants Seth Rollins to feud with a recent main roster call-up, JD McDonagh.

During his time in NXT, McDonagh established himself as a top star and even won the Cruiserweight Championship.

Fans on Twitter have now expressed their interest in a potential feud/match between Rollins and McDonagh. One Twitter user even suggested that the match could turn out to be a five-star match.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

sinister @vance138 @316REIGNS I’ve been saying for months this feud would be great but interesting if he joined the judgement day since JD was trained by Finn balor @316REIGNS I’ve been saying for months this feud would be great but interesting if he joined the judgement day since JD was trained by Finn balor

Bry @OathkeeperBry @316REIGNS Banger after Banger after BANGER potentially a 5 star Match @316REIGNS Banger after Banger after BANGER potentially a 5 star Match

Seth Rollins is set to face the Nigerian Giant Omos at WWE Backlash 2023. The Premium Live Event is set to take place on May 6, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Vince Russo claimed that Charlotte Flair should've been drafted to RAW instead of Seth Rollins

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that Charlotte Flair should've been drafted to the red brand instead of Seth Rollins.

Russo suggested that fans sing Rollins' theme song during his entrance is worn out. He said:

"I would have given anything to get Charlotte [Flair] instead of Seth Rollins. That singing, Oh my god! It is so worn out. I literally had people telling me today that they literally cut the volume down when Seth is wrestling. That's how annoying it has become."

Russo further suggested that Rollins' gimmick is a "house show gimmick". He added:

"It's a house show gimmick. You could do that at house shows all day long, do it for an hour, but this is a television show, bro."

Rollins was recently in action on RAW against Solo Sikoa after a brief confrontation with Paul Heyman. WWE has also teased the idea of another feud between Rollins and Roman Reigns.

The Visionary is currently one of the favorites to become the first-ever new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The inaugural champion will be crowned at the upcoming Night of Champions premium live event.

