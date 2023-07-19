"Would set the company back," "Never happening" - WWE Universe reacts to Dominik Mysterio's bold prediction for 26-year-old star

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most hated WWE Superstars of the Modern Era, alongside The Judgment Day. Recently, fans reacted to Dom Dom's bold prediction where he stated that he wouldn't be surprised to see Rhea Ripley win the men's title in a few years.

Last year, Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day after weeks of assault by Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor when he teamed up with his father Rey Mysterio and feuded with the heinous stable. In the end, Dom turned to the dark side and joined The Judgment Day.

It's been nearly a year, and Dom Dom has become an important part of the stable alongside Mami. Recently, Dominik Mysterio stated that he wouldn't be surprised if Rhea Ripley wins a men's title in the near future. The WWE Universe reacted to this and stated that it is next to impossible for the company to allow men to raise their hands on female talent.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Reaver @reaver_troll @WrestlingWCC Never happening wwe won't even let men hit her when she interferes

Terrance @Terrance10K @WrestlingWCC I feel like if Rhea wins a men’s title then the men Lose credibility

Solo Vision @SoloVision11 @WrestlingWCC I’m not putting her in that conversation until she takes a finisher from a man.

Kingslayer WWE @kingslayer_wwe @WrestlingWCC It's stupid because a man isn't gonna win the women's title

MichealX @MichealX2005 @WrestlingWCC Would set the company back years. She’s not Chyna, she never will be

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day has gone up against several men in the company including winning a match against Akira Tozawa on an episode of Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see if Dominik's prediction actually comes true in the near future.

Dominik Mysterio won a major singles title on WWE NXT

After aligning with The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio immediately went after his father. However, Rey Mysterio had no intentions to fight his own son and left Monday Night RAW. Earlier this year, Mysterio reached his breaking point and accepted Dominik's challenge for WrestleMania 39.

The Master of 619 was able to beat his son in the middle of the ring. After the feuding with Rey Mysterio and Latino World Order, Dom Dom shifted his focus toward The American Nightmare. Unfortunately, he was unable to beat Cody Rhodes and lost at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 in London.

After the event, The Judgment Day began to appear frequently on the developmental brand after Carmelo Hayes invited the stable. Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated Melo and Trick Williams. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio challenged the North American Champion for a title match.

On the latest episode of NXT, Dom Dom won his first singles championship when he defeated Wes Lee to win the North American Championship. However, he got the win with some assistance from Rhea Ripley.

