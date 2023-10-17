"Would be the stupidest move this year" - Fans react to WWE hinting a Sami Zayn heel turn on RAW

Sami Zayn has been left alone on Monday Night RAW after his partner Kevin Owens got traded to WWE SmackDown. The former tag team champion wasn't happy about the trade because of Jey Uso and blamed him backstage, leaving fans worried about the possibility of him turning heel.

Jey Uso's move to WWE RAW to escape the Bloodline's drama was made possible by a trade deal. It was completed after Kevin Owens was moved to the blue brand in his place last week.

This trade deal left Sami Zayn now fending himself without his best friend, but he announced to the crowd that he would move forward regardless. He, however, shifted the blame of Owens being split apart from him and having no championships to hold onto toward Jey Uso backstage.

It seems shades of his anger being diverted on Jey have fans concerned about him turning heel on his ally.

Check out some of the reactions down below:

Jey Uso came out to help Sami Zayn out on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn opened Monday Night RAW and addressed the WWE crowd about the forceful split of him and Kevin Owens as a tag team.

It seems that the split was already put in motion when Cody Rhodes surprised the crowd at WWE Payback 2023 and brought Jey Uso out to announce he would be coming over to RAW. Soon after, it was also announced that Jey's move was part of a deal to trade two stars to each brand.

Last week's season premiere of SmackDown saw Nick Aldis take charge as the General Manager of the blue brand moving forward, who announced Kevin Owens had been the one to move over.

Understandably, this split left Sami Zayn a bit heartbroken as he came out to RAW wearing a signature KO T-shirt in tribute to his friend.

However, Zayn's troubles seemed to pile up after Judgment Day interrupted his speech to the crowd. The villainous faction seemed to have surrounded him to attack until Jey Uso came out running with two steel chairs to defend his friend.

Even though Jey came to Sami's defense, it would not excuse how he was left feeling because he was the cause of Owens being traded to SmackDown. Zayn would burst his ally backstage in frustration and blame him for everything.

Do you think WWE will eventually turn Sami Zayn heel on Jey Uso? Sound off in the comments section below.