Rhea Ripley had an amusing one-word reaction to being secretly filmed by a fellow WWE Superstar.

The Nightmare regularly shares updates with her fans via her Instagram stories. and occasionally interacts with fellow WWE Superstars as well.

In one of her latest stories, Rhea Ripley filmed Damian Priest while he was browsing his phone. She asked Priest if everything was okay. Priest shared a story shortly after, revealing that he also secretly filmed Ripley while she was on her phone.

Priest added a caption in his story, stating that he's fine. Ripley shared the video on her story and reacted to it with a single word: 'Wow.'

Priest and Ripley's Instagram stories

Damian Priest is a huge supporter of Rhea Ripley

Damian Priest has mentioned in past interviews that Ripley is like a little sister to him. The duo has been together on WWE TV since joining The Judgment Day last year.

Priest appeared on The Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast earlier this year and opened up about the rise of Rhea Ripley on the WWE roster. Here's what he said:

"At her age, this is crazy to think all the things she's gonna be able to accomplish. What can't she accomplish when it's all said and done? By then, you'll see the best version of her. Right now she's just getting there, which is crazy. And I'm just happy I'm able to be alongside her and be a part of the ride." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Both Ripley and Priest are doing incredibly well as WWE Superstars at present. While Ripley is the current Women's World Champion, Priest recently won the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match to secure a world title opportunity. Ripley would love to see Priest cash in his MITB contract on a world champion in the near future to finally win the big one.

Share your reaction to Ripley and Priest's hilarious back-and-forth on Instagram!

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here