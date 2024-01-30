"WrestleMania 40. Book it. Take my money" - WWE fans react to major Bloodline showdown

WWE held the 37th annual Royal Rumble event this past Saturday at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay. The first real stop on The Road to WrestleMania 40 included one major moment that provided a brief look at what was to come.

The 30-Man Royal Rumble match was won by Cody Rhodes, who is expected to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. The Usos started the match with Jey Uso at number one and Jimmy Uso at number two. The brothers faced off in a tense showdown as the crowd went wild.

Jey posted a photo from the in-ring showdown on Instagram and captioned it with a reminder of just how cold the world might get in 2024 as the brothers clash.

"2024. [cold face emoji]," he wrote.

The Men's Rumble face-off was The Usos' first meeting since Jey quit SmackDown and quit The Bloodline in August 2023. It is now serving as a reminder of just how badly WWE fans want Uso vs. Uso to continue for the storyline pay-off and how WrestleMania 40 Season is the perfect timing.

Check out some of the fan reactions to the Uso vs. Uso face-off:

Jey ended up lasting 50 minutes and 55 seconds before Gunther made him the 23rd elimination in the Men's Rumble this year. Jimmy lasted 34 minutes and nine seconds in the bout.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Bloodline leader

The Bloodline has been through many ups and downs in the last year, but Roman Reigns remains the leader of the dominant faction.

Hulk Hogan recently discussed The Tribal Chief with Sports Illustrated and praised him for working on a different level than anyone else.

"It takes a really long time to be able to transition and pivot on a dime the way he does. That’s how he paints masterpieces you’ve never seen before. He’s working on a whole different level," he said.

Hogan continued:

"Roman’s dad, Sika, he explained the ABCs of it all to him. Watch his matches and you can tell. You can see it in the way Roman creates emotion, understands how to make the crowd mad, and how he puts people on the edge of their seat calling for that comeback. Roman Reigns learned this all old-school from his dad, but he adapted to the newer era, too. He can do it all. Roman is adaptable to whoever he is wrestling. That’s important. At any moment in time, he can switch gears on you. He’s amazing, and he’d fit in any era," he said.

Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton at the Royal Rumble on Saturday. His WrestleMania 40 looks set to be Cody Rhodes.

