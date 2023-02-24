"WrestleMania 40", "Book it Triple H"- WWE Universe erupts after top Hollywood star's comment on Roman Reigns goes viral

WWE fans from all around the world took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Jason Momoa's recent comments on Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has been the face of the Stamford-based promotion for the better part of the last decade. Reigns has become increasingly popular among casual fans as well, and many believe that he is Hollywood-bound like his cousin The Rock.

The Head of the Table is often compared to Jason Momoa due to similarities in the duo's look. The Aquaman star also addressed the comparison during an interview with Chris Van Vliet in 2018:

"I’ve had it [the comparison] a couple times," Jason Momoa admitted. "I haven’t had the honor of meeting him yet

With Momoa's comments making the rounds once again, many fans expressed their desire to see him work with Roman Reigns, be it inside the squared circle or on the big screen.

Check out the fans' responses below:

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Jason Momoa says people have told him that he looks like Roman Reigns Jason Momoa says people have told him that he looks like Roman Reigns https://t.co/nLgv3IaNEH

the king @thisismyuser233 @WrestlingWCC Ngl I lowkey would be down to see this match for the next saudi show @WrestlingWCC Ngl I lowkey would be down to see this match for the next saudi show

RiTL @captain_tl @WrestlingWCC Mamoa has got to see Reigns face to face in Hollywood! It'd be awesome @WrestlingWCC Mamoa has got to see Reigns face to face in Hollywood! It'd be awesome

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Roman Reigns and Jason Momoa have unfinished business Roman Reigns and Jason Momoa have unfinished business https://t.co/jv1qWuq9D1

Roman Reigns himself once took a jibe at Jason Momoa during a live event. The Tribal Chief was in the middle of a match when a fan told him that he "loved" him in Aquaman. Reigns replied by saying that the movie would have been more successful if he were a part of it.

Roman Reigns will compete in a huge tag match before WWE WrestleMania 39

Being a star attraction, The Tribal Chief has not competed much on the live circuit over the last year. However, he is slated to make a return with a huge match at a house show next month.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps WWE are advertising for the March 4th live event in Toronto Canada that will be headlined by Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens. WWE are advertising for the March 4th live event in Toronto Canada that will be headlined by Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens. https://t.co/a72m91osqL

Reigns will be teaming up with fellow Bloodline member Solo Sikoa to take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The latter superstars are The Bloodline's fiercest rivals in WWE. While they are not currently on the same page, Zayn and Owens are expected to mend fences down the line.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are rumored to face The Usos at WrestleMania 39. Roman Reigns, meanwhile, will be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

