"WrestleMania"- Fans want megastar to make WWE return after four years for a first-time-ever match against Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has faced many top names in WWE during his Hall of Fame-worthy career. However, one dream match that never took place on TV programming was The Beast Incarnate vs. Batista. Fans have now expressed their desire to see the Animal return to the squared circle for a showdown with the former Universal Champion.

Both Lesnar and Batista were part of the OVW class of 2002. While the duo locked horns once during their time on the developmental, they never faced off on WWE programming. The duo were together on the company's main roster for a brief period of time, but unfortunately, the only match between them took place at a house show in 2003.

Batista's name has been making rounds on social media lately after Bobby Lashley talked about a potential match with the former Evolution member. Fans then took to Twitter to comment on various dream matchups The Animal could be a part of in case he decides to don his wrestling boots again. While plenty of names were thrown around, Brock Lesnar is someone everyone wishes to see stand across the ring from the Hollywood star.

Fans' reactions to potential Lesnar-Batista match

Batista wrestled his last match inside the squared circle in 2019, where he was defeated by Triple H in a No Holds Barred match. The 54-year-old hasn't been a full-time wrestler since 2014 and is busy with his Hollywood projects.

Brock Lesnar will be in action at WWE SummerSlam

Although Brock Lesnar has transitioned into a part-time wrestler, the star has been particularly active this year, wrestling at almost all major premium live events and showing up more often on weekly shows.

The Beast Incarnate started a feud with Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania, which could culminate at SummerSlam. The duo have locked horns on two occasions previously, with both guys coming out on top with one win each.

Brock Lesnar will also be present on next week's RAW, with rumors of a stipulation being added to their match at WWE SummerSlam floating around. It was reported a while back that the duo could face off in a Texas Bullrope match, but nothing has been confirmed so far.

