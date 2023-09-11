"Wrestlemania Main Event worthy in my opinion" - Fans want popular WWE star to collide with Roman Reigns in a never seen before contest

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the WWE mountain for three years at this point, and there is seemingly no one to stop his momentum.

While Reigns has been dominating the entire roster, LA Knight has been gradually winning over the fans. His popularity with the WWE Universe forced the company to give him the push that he deserved.

The Megastar won the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam and then had a brilliant feud with The Miz that led to a win over The A-Lister at Payback. During this time, Roman was busy dealing with some dissension within his family.

Despite some hiccups within The Bloodline, Roman is still strongly perched on the top of the WWE roster, with his title reign now well over 1100 days. Fans are now hoping that LA Knight, with his quick rise in popularity, could be the next challenger for The Tribal Chief.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, some fans were apprehensive of Knight's chances and felt that he was still not over enough to become the man to dethrone Reigns.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

LA Knight defeated Austin Theory on WWE SmackDown

Knight is on the rise in WWE. This past Friday night, he continued his rivalry with Austin Theory. He came out to the ring to cut a promo on The Miz and was soon interrupted by Theory and Grayson Waller.

Expand Tweet

After a quick verbal exchange where he humiliated both Waller and Theory, Knight locked horns with the former United States Champion in the ring. Grayson Waller walked to the commentary table and started guest commentary. He took several shots at Knight and even spoke about John Cena being the next guest on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Waller also tried to interfere in the matchup to tilt the tide in favor of Theory. However, this was not enough as LA Knight hit the Blunt Force Trauma for the win.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns face LA Knight in the main event of WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.