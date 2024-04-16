WrestleMania main-eventer stopped watching wrestling after WWE exit

While most WWE stars remain passionate about pro wrestling after leaving the company, that is not the case for Ronda Rousey. In a recent interview, The Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed she no longer watches any wrestling shows.

Rousey wrestled for WWE between 2018 and 2023 after making her name in judo and mixed martial arts. Her biggest WWE accomplishment came in 2019 when she competed in the first women's WrestleMania main event against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

On the Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast, Rousey said her obsession with wrestling is over:

"Trav [Rousey's husband Travis Browne] likes to watch the UFC heavyweights sometimes, but I just kinda like overdose on s**t. Once I was done with judo, I never wanted to watch judo again. Once I got done with MMA, I didn't really feel like watching it. I don't watch pro wrestling anymore. I just kinda like obsess over something until I'm sick of it, and then like move on and obsess over a new thing." [55:04 – 55:27]

Rousey has been critical of WWE since departing the company. In her new book, the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion took several digs at Vince McMahon. She also accused creative team member Bruce Prichard of upsetting one-time Women's Tag Team Champion Aliyah.

Ronda Rousey reveals plan after leaving WWE

Before becoming a pro wrestler, Ronda Rousey competed in judo at the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games. At the latter event, she finished third to become the first American woman to win a medal in judo.

Frustrated with modern-day judo rules, Rousey plans to set up her own training center in Hawaii:

"We're making it into a food forest, completely sustainable and everything like that, and then we want to open our little dojo. We're gonna have our little local ninjas come and train for free. That's what I wanna do. I'll teach them judo the way I think it should be done! They're gonna do it my way!" [9:10 – 9:28]

Rousey believes judo has become "so stupid" due to referees only favoring the traditional Japanese style of the sport.

What do you make of Ronda Rousey's remarks? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Steve-O's Wild Ride! and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : Which version of Ronda Rousey did you prefer in WWE? Babyface Heel 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback