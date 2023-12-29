Wrestling fans convinced 42-year-old former WWE Superstar has teased Royal Rumble return in recent post

Surprising debuts and returns make the Royal Rumble one of the most highly anticipated WWE events. Wrestling fans are convinced that a former superstar has teased his return for the Royal Rumble match in a recent social media post.

The name in question is Shawn Spears. The Canadian professional wrestler recently announced his departure from AEW. The Chairman has been a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion since its inception in 2019.

Before his 4-year stint with AEW, Spears had also been a part of the WWE roster. He signed a developmental contract with the Stamford-based company in 2006. Spears made his television debut on an episode of ECW in August 2008. However, he was released from his contract in January 2009.

Shawn Spears re-signed with WWE in September 2013. The recently released AEW star wrestled under the ring name Tye Dillinger during his second run, which started in NXT. He also introduced his 'Perfect Ten' gimmick on the gold and black brand.

Dillinger made a surprise entrance at the 2017 Royal Rumble at number 10 before making his main roster debut on SmackDown later that year in April. He was also supposed to enter the 2018 Royal Rumble at the tenth spot before Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens attacked him backstage, for the former to take his spot in the match. In February 2019, Spears announced his request seeking release from his contract had been accepted.

Shawn Spears recently took to Instagram to share the news of his departure with his followers. In his Instagram post, Spears thanked AEW for providing him with the opportunity to be there from the beginning. He also revealed that leaving the company was his personal choice. Interestingly, the former WWE Superstar wrote #10 at the end of his post.

You can check the Instagram post below:

The #10 at the end of the post has resulted in wrestling fans speculating about Spear's potential return at the Royal Rumble premium live event. A large section of fans believe that The Chairman has teased his WWE return. You can check some of the reactions below:

Only time will tell whether the former Tye Dillinger makes a return to his former company or not. If he does so, he will join Cody Rhodes and CM Punk on the list of Superstars returning to WWE after working in AEW.

Mick Foley names Cody Rhodes as his favorite to win the Royal Rumble 2024

During his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Mick Foley picked Cody Rhodes as his favorite to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match. The Hall of Famer stated it would be the perfect ending to the former AEW star's story.

The 58-year-old further addressed the disappointment among fans following Cody's loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania last year. It must be noted that The American Nightmare won the Royal Rumble last year and challenged The Tribal Chief for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Unfortunately, he could not score the win:

"I would love to see Cody [Rhodes] back in the main event picture. I really would. I think that's the perfect ending to his story. I know that the fans were bitterly disappointed when Cody did not defeat Roman [Reigns] last year. But he went out on his own and he earned something more important than that WWE Title. He earned the respect of all the naysayers," Mick Foley said.

It will be interesting to see whether the former Intercontinental Champion wins the Rumble match in the second year in succession or if one of the remaining 29 Superstars manages to eliminate him.

Who do you think will win the Royal Rumble Match this year?