Wrestling fans convinced CM Punk and 3-time Women's Champion will emerge victorious at the Royal Rumble

The WWE Universe is already picking their favorites to win the men's and women's Royal Rumble match next year. Most fans online believe it's CM Punk and Bayley's time in 2024.

The Royal Rumble is still about six weeks away, but the build for the premium live event has already started a couple of weeks ago. Cody Rhodes was the first superstar to put his name in the Royal Rumble match as he looks to finish his story.

CM Punk followed it up and announced his participation this past Monday on WWE RAW. He even teased about going after Seth Rollins and his World Heavyweight Championship if he wins the Rumble.

The official X/Twitter account of WWE then followed it up by asking fans who they think will win the 2024 Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches. Many fans replied to the post, with the majority of them saying they would love to see CM Punk and Bayley get the win.

But of course, not all fans agree and have their own choices for winners. Here are some of the answers:

The 2024 Royal Rumble is scheduled for January 27 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It's the seventh Royal Rumble to be held in the state since it was introduced in 1988.

CM Punk set to wrestle his first match before end of the year

WWE Universe won't have to wait until next year to see CM Punk's first match since he shocked the world at Survivor Series: WarGames last month.

Punk is set to wrestle his first WWE match on December 26 and 30 in live events at Madison Square Garden in New York and the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, respectively.

The former WWE champion is set to face Judgment Day's "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio in both live events. It will be Punk's first couple of matches inside a WWE ring since he walked out of the company almost a decade ago.

Punk last wrestled on August 27 at AEW's All In event when he defended the "Real" AEW World Title against Samoa Joe. The Straight Edge Superstar was fired by Tony Khan six days later due to Punk's backstage altercation with Jack Perry at the pay-per-view.

Who do you think will win the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches next year? Share your answers in the comments section below.