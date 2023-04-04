Wrestling fans furious after WWE RAW did not acknowledge legendary Hall of Famer who passed away earlier today

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw quite a severe reception from wrestling fans. They were disappointed with the overall show and didn't like the way the show after WrestleMania was being booked. However, there was one thing that fans thought WWE needed to do, and that was to acknowledge the passing of Bushwhacker Butch.

The WWE Hall of Famer passed away earlier today at the age of 78. He had flown into Los Angeles from New Zealand to attend Wrestlecon with his tag team partner and fellow Hall of Famer, Bushwhacker Luke.

After this, he was suddenly hospitalized due to issues with his meds. While Luke asked for fans' support and prayers in his recent interview with Sportskeeda, ultimately, Butch tragically passed away.

The legends were one of the biggest fan-favorite tag teams in WWE at a time when the company was expanding its territory nationally in the 80s. They were loved wherever they went and were always a big part of the card.

Naturally, fans expected tributes to be paid to the Hall of Famer on the show after WrestleMania. This didn't happen, and as a result, wrestling fans started calling the company out on Twitter for not acknowledging him on RAW.

Check out some of the reactions below:

#WWERaw Why is WWE not acknowledging that Bushwhacker Butch passed away earlier today? Why is WWE not acknowledging that Bushwhacker Butch passed away earlier today?#WWERaw

alyssa ❤️ @thebobalorian not to side track but wwe has failed to acknowledge that Bushwhacker Butch passed away and they’re both in their hall of fame like??? not to side track but wwe has failed to acknowledge that Bushwhacker Butch passed away and they’re both in their hall of fame like???

Darren Bongiovanni @hbkid718 Oh one more thing about #WWERAW . I'm mad that they didn't even mention the passing of Bushwhacker Butch. That is disrespectful for one of the best characters in WWE history. Now I'm done. #DBWL Oh one more thing about #WWERAW. I'm mad that they didn't even mention the passing of Bushwhacker Butch. That is disrespectful for one of the best characters in WWE history. Now I'm done. #DBWL

One fan even thought that some stars might pay tribute to him by doing the famous Bushwhacker walk on RAW.

Hopefully, WWE will acknowledge the tragedy on WWE NXT and SmackDown, and pay tribute to the wrestling legend.

We at Sportskeeda wish strength to Bushwhacker Butch's family and friends at this time.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

