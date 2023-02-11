Wrestling fans go berserk as former Bloodline member returns to successfully defend tag titles against newly formed team

Wrestling fans erupted as Bloodline's Jey Uso returned to SmackDown to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Ricochet and Braun Strowman. The duo won the opportunity to face The Usos tonight after winning the SmackDown Tag Title Tournament last week.

However, the focal point heading into the match wasn't the match itself. It was Jey Uso who had seemingly walked out on The Bloodline following the group's implosion at the Royal Rumble.

For the past week, Jimmy Uso has been trying to get in touch with his brother but to no avail. Even a couple of minutes before the match could begin, Jey's whereabouts were unknown.

As Jimmy was getting ready to defend the titles by himself, Jey Uso made his way through the crowd and competed in the match. As expected, both teams put on a good match.

At one point, it looked like Ricochet and Strowman would win when Strowman hit a powerslam on Jimmy, and Ricochet hit the Swanton Bomb off his partner's shoulders. However, Jey made the save.

During the closing moments of the match, Ricochet hit the shooting star on Jimmy, and as he rolled over, Jey hit the Splash for the win.

Following the match, fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the outcome, with many fans reacting positively to the two Bloodline members' win.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Ren Al Rauda @RenRauda @WWE @WWE Usos what a great fight we saw! The truth is that the Usos are more champions and have defended their belts more times than Reigns, congratulations to the Usos, Always well coordinated when it comes to fighting as a team @WWE @WWEUsos what a great fight we saw! The truth is that the Usos are more champions and have defended their belts more times than Reigns, congratulations to the Usos, Always well coordinated when it comes to fighting as a team 👍

Pablo @Pablo_the_only @WWE



Braun has a problem though, he's got almost everything needed to be a big deal but I just can't connect with him, he needs an entirely different gimmick, something dark, mysterious & maybe under a mask, he'll never fulfil his potential like this. @WWE Usos The Uso's never fail to deliver.Braun has a problem though, he's got almost everything needed to be a big deal but I just can't connect with him, he needs an entirely different gimmick, something dark, mysterious & maybe under a mask, he'll never fulfil his potential like this. @WWE @WWEUsos The Uso's never fail to deliver.Braun has a problem though, he's got almost everything needed to be a big deal but I just can't connect with him, he needs an entirely different gimmick, something dark, mysterious & maybe under a mask, he'll never fulfil his potential like this.

Susan @susan557029000 @WWE @WWE Usos It was a fun and entertaining match but the other two should have won. I like Jey and Jimmy somewhat, but not fun when the same ones have the title/titles so long. @WWE @WWEUsos It was a fun and entertaining match but the other two should have won. I like Jey and Jimmy somewhat, but not fun when the same ones have the title/titles so long.

One fan suggested that WWE will be splitting the titles.

Another fan was happy with The Usos' performance.

One fan predicted that their reign would end at WrestleMania 39.

One fan thanked Jey Uso for showing up.

Missjean10 @Missjean102 @WWE @WWE Usos Thank you Jey for showing up I felt so bad @WWE @WWEUsos Thank you Jey for showing up I felt so bad

The Usos' reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions will continue. It remains to be seen if there is a team that can dethrone the champs.

