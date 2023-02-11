Create

Wrestling fans go berserk as former Bloodline member returns to successfully defend tag titles against newly formed team

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 11, 2023 08:42 IST
The Bloodline
The Bloodline have been a dominant faction

Wrestling fans erupted as Bloodline's Jey Uso returned to SmackDown to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Ricochet and Braun Strowman. The duo won the opportunity to face The Usos tonight after winning the SmackDown Tag Title Tournament last week.

However, the focal point heading into the match wasn't the match itself. It was Jey Uso who had seemingly walked out on The Bloodline following the group's implosion at the Royal Rumble.

For the past week, Jimmy Uso has been trying to get in touch with his brother but to no avail. Even a couple of minutes before the match could begin, Jey's whereabouts were unknown.

As Jimmy was getting ready to defend the titles by himself, Jey Uso made his way through the crowd and competed in the match. As expected, both teams put on a good match.

At one point, it looked like Ricochet and Strowman would win when Strowman hit a powerslam on Jimmy, and Ricochet hit the Swanton Bomb off his partner's shoulders. However, Jey made the save.

During the closing moments of the match, Ricochet hit the shooting star on Jimmy, and as he rolled over, Jey hit the Splash for the win.

AND STILL #SmackDown Tag Team Champions... @WWEUsos! The 572 day reign continues. ☝️ https://t.co/CnJNNkUTqI

Following the match, fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the outcome, with many fans reacting positively to the two Bloodline members' win.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@WWE @WWEUsos This is a real tag team!!#Smackdown
@WWE @WWEUsos Beautiful
@WWE @WWEUsos BANGERRR https://t.co/WUrNmKQAh1
@WWE @WWEUsos what a great fight we saw! The truth is that the Usos are more champions and have defended their belts more times than Reigns, congratulations to the Usos, Always well coordinated when it comes to fighting as a team 👍
@WWE @WWEUsos The Uso's never fail to deliver.Braun has a problem though, he's got almost everything needed to be a big deal but I just can't connect with him, he needs an entirely different gimmick, something dark, mysterious & maybe under a mask, he'll never fulfil his potential like this.
@WWE @WWEUsos YESSIR ☝️☝️☝️ https://t.co/4QjUqN3Ak6
@WWE @WWEUsos Put the Usos out there and they’ll put on a banger. It’s too easy https://t.co/7FnH6uUDiW
@WWE @WWEUsos awesome but why wasn't that the main event?
@WWE @WWEUsos It was a fun and entertaining match but the other two should have won. I like Jey and Jimmy somewhat, but not fun when the same ones have the title/titles so long.
@WWE @WWEUsos https://t.co/q0roQQTIb5

One fan suggested that WWE will be splitting the titles.

@PSHUNRL @WWE @WWEUsos They are separating the titles.

Another fan was happy with The Usos' performance.

@WWE @WWEUsos Rift in #thebloodline or not. @WWEUsos ALWAYS deliver top notch tag team matches.Forever the One's.

One fan predicted that their reign would end at WrestleMania 39.

@WWE @WWEUsos There Tag Team Championships reign will End at Wrestlemania 39 guarantee.

One fan thanked Jey Uso for showing up.

@WWE @WWEUsos Thank you Jey for showing up I felt so bad

The Usos' reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions will continue. It remains to be seen if there is a team that can dethrone the champs.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

Edited by Angana Roy
