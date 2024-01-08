Wrestling fans want WWE to change major part of the Royal Rumble

WWE fans have called for a major change at this year's Royal Rumble.

Royal Rumble 2024 will go down on January 27 at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. The anticipation for the premium live event is off the charts as the promotion is now on the road to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton in a Fatal 4-Way match later this month.

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, and more stars have announced that they will be competing in the Royal Rumble matches this year. However, many fans have voiced their displeasure online with superstars being announced for the Rumble before the premium live event takes place.

WrestleLamia took to their official X account and stated that WWE needs to stop revealing the participants of the Royal Rumble before the premium live event. The account noted that the element of surprise is the best part of the matches.

Expand Tweet

Most wrestling fans agreed and noted that they miss seeing numerous surprise entrants every year at the event.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo reveals he would book WWE RAW star Gunther to win this year's Royal Rumble

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently said that he would have Intercontinental Champion Gunther win the Men's Royal Rumble this year and go on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Gunther is the leader of the Imperium faction on WWE RAW and has held the Intercontinental Championship since June 2022. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo show, the wrestling veteran stated that The Ring General should win the Royal Rumble this year because fans are not expecting it.

"If it's me writing this? Going over in the Royal Rumble is gonna be Gunther. Without a shadow of a doubt, because nobody is thinking Roman Reigns and Gunther. Nobody bro, so that's where I am going." [6:00 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Gunther has not defended the title since his victory over The Miz on the December 18 episode of RAW. It will be interesting to see if the 36-year-old will be defending the title at the premium live event on January 27 or competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Who do you think should win the Men's Royal Rumble match this year? Sound off in the comments section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.