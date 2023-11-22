Wrestling legend criticizes Roman Reigns for not doing what Seth Rollins is currently being praised for (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has been criticized for not doing what Seth Rollins has - being a consistent, fighting champion. Wrestling legend Bill Apter made a comparison between the two and wasn't happy with Reign's output in terms of title matches.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter told host Mac Davis and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long that Roman Reigns hasn't defended his title enough to be on the level of Hulk Hogan or Bruno Sammartino.

With an average of one title defense every 53 days, Bill Apter pointed out that WWE needs to come up with a rule book to explain why they don't always follow the "30-day rule" for title defenses:

"We need someone in the WWE or somewhere to come up with a rule book so we all know what's going on. Not what the writers are trying to do and what they're trying to do to keep a champion a champion. We used to have an old book in the NWA." (6:40-7:00)

He said that Seth Rollins defends the title all the time and insisted that Reigns needs to do the same:

"Seth Rollins defends that title all the time. He's a fighting Champion. Nothing against Roman Reigns, he's a great guy, a great wrestler. But come on, get out there and defend the title more." (7:27-7:42)

Seth Rollins has an average of one title defense every 22 days since becoming World Heavyweight Champion in 2023 - and this isn't even including live events.

You can watch the full video below:

Seth Rollins had an interesting take on the difference between him and Roman Reigns

Expand Tweet

Bill Apter wasn't the first to point out the discrepancy in title defenses between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Even The Visionary himself is aware of it.

On After The Bell, Seth Rollins told Corey Graves that the difference between himself and The Tribal Chief is the visibility he gives the World Heavyweight Title:

"The one thing that I think kind of doesn't get talked about or flies under the radar a little bit, and I don't mean this as a knock on Roman's schedule of choice or anything like that, but the actual visibility of the championships. And I mean physically seeing the title in person, on graphics, on TV every week. (...) It almost feels like Roman Reigns is the championship as opposed to Roman Reigns is the champion. Whereas Seth Rollins is wearing the World Heavyweight Championship. I am representing the World Heavyweight Championship," he said.

Do you agree with his sentiment? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.