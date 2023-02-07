Wrestling legend reveals one main reason why Cody Rhodes is just like Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes was brought back to WWE during the final months of Vince McMahon's tenure as the CEO and Chairman of WWE. Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell revealed what the two have in common.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell and host SP3 were discussing the possibilities of the direction with regard to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Dutch Mantell thinks that Cody Rhodes would be a great Undisputed Universal Champion because he has been around the wrestling business all his life, similar to Vince McMahon:

"I think Cody [Rhodes] would be a good champion because he's been around it all his life, he's like Vince [McMahon], he's spent his lifetime in the business. Since he was a kid, 4-5 years old, he was always around wrestling." [1:10 - 1:35]

Mantell also stated that he never met Cody Rhodes despite spending time with his father:

"I never met him, I don't know why I never met him the times I was in Florida with Dusty [Rhodes] or all those other times I was around Dusty. I knew he existed, I just never met him. I never met him when he was wrestling in high school, I never met him." [1:36 - 2:01]

When host SP3 asked if he didn't meet Rhodes when they were both in WWE, Mantell said that he only met him after he joined the company:

"I hadn't met him before then is what I'm saying. I never met him before I met him there." [2:08 - 2:18]

You can watch the full video below:

Is Triple H simply carrying out Vince McMahon's plan for Cody Rhodes?

Vince McMahon seemed to be big on Cody Rhodes during his return to WWE. While his only feud was against Seth Rollins, his defining moment was at Hell in a Cell, when Rhodes decided to perform anyway.

The American Nightmare recently revealed that Vince McMahon said he would call the match if he couldn't continue. However, one can't help but assume that McMahon was highly impressed at the resilience of Rhodes, who put on one of the best matches of his career that night.

Although Cody Rhodes has taken numerous shots at Triple H in the past, it seems like The Game is going along with what McMahon had in mind for The American Nightmare.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes