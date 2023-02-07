Wrestling legend thinks a major rumor is the reason why Cody Rhodes could beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes is all set for the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns. Although Sami Zayn is an alternate opponent, that match seems like it's next to impossible. With Rhodes' ticket to WrestleMania secured, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell noted that something he heard made him believe that The American Nightmare might dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke to host SP3, who was discussing where WWE could go with the main event of WrestleMania 39. As things stand, Cody Rhodes will be facing Roman Reigns in the main event of The Show of Shows.

According to Dutch Mantell, he heard that Roman Reigns is looking to take some well-earned time off, which is why he believes Cody Rhodes could possibly dethrone him:

"Possibly. Possibly, because Cody [Rhodes] will be a full-timer. And Roman [Reigns] wants to take some time off anyway, is what I'm hearing. He has worked steady in the last three years." (0:38 - 0:54)

It was pointed out to Mantell that Reigns has been working a lighter schedule since 2022, to which he responded that The Tribal Chief had earned it:

"I would say he's earned it. He's worked very hard." (0:59 - 1:08)

Cody Rhodes had an incredible segment with Roman Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman

Although Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are yet to come face-to-face, The Tribal Chief sent his special counsel Paul Heyman to confront The American Nightmare and seemingly get in his head.

In what was considered an emotional and compelling segment, Cody Rhodes revealed to the modern WWE audience that Heyman saved his father when he went broke in 1999. However, the emotions that Heyman displayed soon turned out to have ulterior motives as he revealed that in the last conversation he had with Dusty Rhodes, The American Dream said that Reigns was the son he always wanted.

