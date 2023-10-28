Wrestling show canceled due to real-life tragedy; shooter now found

A wrestling show had to be canceled due to a real-life tragedy overshadowing the weekend in Lewiston, Maine.

Limitless Wrestling, a wrestling promotion based in Maine, announced that they were canceling its event after the tragedy over the weekend. The attack had left 18 people dead and 13 injured. The shooter has been found dead.

The promotion was set to host Fresh Blood 2023 on Saturday night in Yarmouth, but the event has now been canceled due to "public safety concerns following the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine."

They issued a compassionate statement and shared a GoFundMe for the victims of the tragedy.

"Tomorrow's live event in Yarmouth, Maine has been cancelled. We'll recover from this. If you'd like to support those directly impacted by the Lewiston tragedies, a Mass Shootings Victims' Fund has been launched."

According to a report by CNN, one of the suspects was found dead earlier tonight. It indicated that his passing came from a self-inflicted wound. His body was found at 7:45 PM ET, ending a 48-hour manhunt after the attack.

The investigation had even issued shelter-in-place orders while schools were also shut down. It was located near the Androscoggin River in the Lisbon Falls, 10 miles from Lewiston.

We at Spotskeeda send our condolences to everyone affected by this horrifying tragedy.

