Wrestling veteran claims that the WWE Universe's reaction to The Bloodline's Royal Rumble angle was enough to burst eardrums (Exclusive)

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn's betrayal of The Bloodline turned out to be one of the most talked about WWE segments in recent years. Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently stated that the crowd cheering for the former Honorary Uce could burst eardrums.

During the closing stages of the Royal Rumble, Zayn finally snapped at Roman Reigns and decided to hit him with a steel chair. This came after The Tribal Chief destroyed Kevin Owens, Zayn's former best friend, following their world title match. The popular star received one of the loudest ovations from the WWE Universe, courtesy of his actions.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about the reaction from the WWE Universe. He stated that he would buy a ticket to watch Zayn vs. Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber if he was in Canada.

"If I was in Canada, I would actually buy a ticket, you know, I'd get a pass, but I would go to Montreal and I would like to see Sami vs. Roman straight up and just listen to that crowd. I haven't heard crowd like that since, I don't know, Puerto Rico. Even when I was there, the crowds, they were good but they weren't as vocal as they are now."

Mantell continued that the pop was loud enough to burst someone's eardrum. He also compared the pop to their time in Puerto Rico.

"And I've often said this, a lot of times when wrestlers go to the ring in an angle like this and the people are really with it and moving with it. I mean, sometimes it can burst your ear drum. Didn't Cody say his ear drum burst? It can do that. When I was in Puerto Rico, they were so loud and I'm sure Cody will probably agree, they get so loud, it goes up up up and boop, you ears automatically shut down. It will block itself from completely bursting." [18:32-19:32]

Dutch Mantell feels that WWE needs to keep the sympathy factor on Sami Zayn

During the same edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell mentioned that WWE needs to keep the sympathy factor attached to Sami Zayn in his current storyline.

He was also in favor of The Bloodline destroying Zayn in a three-on-one assault on the latest episode of SmackDown.

"See Sami, if he went in there and beat him up and sent them scurry, it's not really believable. Because that was three of them and of course, to Roman, they should've beat the cr*p out of him. But they gotta keep the sympathy on him to make the fans buy him and they're buying him enough already. But all of a sudden, they gonna turn him from this guy who couldn't win a match six weeks ago to this giant killer and this kingslayer because the people will believe till you give them a reason to disbelieve."

Zayn will finally get his shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, as he is set to face Roman Reigns on February 18.

It remains to be seen whether Kevin Owens will side with his former best friend after the events at the Royal Rumble.

