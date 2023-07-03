Wrestling veteran reveals why Vince McMahon may not have been fully honest about a comment he made post-WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

There was a comment that Vince McMahon made after the WWE-Endavor deal was announced post-WrestleMania 39 that caught a lot of fans' attention. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo implied that McMahon wasn't fully honest about that comment, or at least he wasn't on the surface.

The comment in question was his famous "in the weeds" statement. When Vince McMahon was asked about whether he will still be involved in WWE creative, he said "yes and no" - yes for big-picture decisions, and no for "getting in the weeds." People took it as his long-standing behavior of micromanagement and obsessive changes to the most minute details.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outcasts, Vince Russo stated that Vince McMahon is likely to just have a very different definition of "in the weeds" than everybody else. He went into a bit of detail:

"I think you have to look at - and we'll never know this because we're not in Vince's head and body, thank god - but you really have to look at what exactly he said. When he says 'I'm going to be involved in the big picture but not in the weeds', you got to ask yourself what 'in the weeds' means to Vince [McMahon]. In the weeds to Vince could mean 'Yeah I'm not going to get involved with Johnny Gargano creatively' - that could be in the weeds. When Vince says 'in the weeds', it could mean something completely different to what it means to us." (3:44-4:44)

Vince McMahon was asked to stay on by Ari Emanuel and not the other way around

There were rumors that Vince McMahon's "hostile takeover" of WWE in early January was solely so he could sell the company and remain in charge. But that may not fully have been the case.

WWE CEO Nick Khan told CNBC that Vince McMahon didn't ask to be kept as Executive Chairman post-WWE sale:

"All of those things mattered where the final conversation between Vince and myself was, ‘okay, we could do all these things ourselves, but it would be ten years,’ and then Endeavor would be ten years better and at [that] point Vince would be 87-years-old. Specifically, Ari asked Vince to stay on as the executive chairman. It was not an ask from Vince.”

