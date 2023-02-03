Wrestling world pays tribute after the tragic news of WWE legend Lanny Poffo passing away

The wrestling world was deeply saddened upon hearing the news of Lanny Poffo's passing. The Genius worked across major promotions like WWE, WCW and NWA during his exceptional career.
Lanny Poffo made his professional wrestling debut in 1974, losing to Wayne Cowan in the opening match of an All-South Wrestling Alliance show in Atlanta. He formed a tag team with his father/trainer Angelo Poffo, and the father-son duo went on to win the Detroit version of the NWA World Tag Team Championship.
That wasn't the only success he enjoyed in NWA as he won the NWA Mid-America Heavyweight Championship and the the NWA Mid-America Tag Team Championship with Bobby Eaton.
Lanny Poffo belonged to a gifted wrestling family – he was the younger brother of the legendary "Macho Man" Randy Savage. In fact, Lanny inducted the Macho Man in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.
Unsurprisingly, there was an outpouring of love for Lanny Poffo once Jim Duggan made the announcement. Major names, both past and present, paid their tributes to the two-time NWA World Tag Team Champion.
Lanny Poffo spent several years in WWE
Lanny Poffo got over as a frisbee-slinging babyface during his time in Vince McMahon's company. He debuted in July 1985, teaming up with Pedro Morales to take on the duo of JA Rizzo and Barry O. Lanny and Pedro came out on top to mark the former's debut with a win.
His first defeat in WWE came in a tag team match against The Iron Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff. While he never became a main-eventer in the Stamford-based company, Lanny faced some of the biggest names the wrestling business has ever seen.
On an episode of Saturday Night's Main Event in 1989, Lanny Poffo surprisingly defeated Hulk Hogan in a World Heavyweight Championship match. However, it was a count-out victory so the title did not change hands. His last ever match for WWE took place in 1994 when he lost to Mabel at a house show in Virginia.
Naturally, the entire wrestling world is in mourning. We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Lanny's family and friends during this difficult time.
