Wrestling world pays tribute after the tragic news of WWE legend Lanny Poffo passing away

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Feb 03, 2023 01:40 AM IST
Lanny Poffo passed away at the age of 68
The wrestling world was deeply saddened upon hearing the news of Lanny Poffo's passing. The Genius worked across major promotions like WWE, WCW and NWA during his exceptional career.

Lanny Poffo made his professional wrestling debut in 1974, losing to Wayne Cowan in the opening match of an All-South Wrestling Alliance show in Atlanta. He formed a tag team with his father/trainer Angelo Poffo, and the father-son duo went on to win the Detroit version of the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

That wasn't the only success he enjoyed in NWA as he won the NWA Mid-America Heavyweight Championship and the the NWA Mid-America Tag Team Championship with Bobby Eaton.

Lanny Poffo belonged to a gifted wrestling family – he was the younger brother of the legendary "Macho Man" Randy Savage. In fact, Lanny inducted the Macho Man in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

Unsurprisingly, there was an outpouring of love for Lanny Poffo once Jim Duggan made the announcement. Major names, both past and present, paid their tributes to the two-time NWA World Tag Team Champion.

With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny https://t.co/4ve4J2HSHT
RIP to my friend Lanny Poffo. Read this for a small peak in to the type of man Lanny was. 🥲prowrestlingstories.com/pro-wrestling-…
I’m very sorry to hear the passing of Lanny Poffo! Great guy and friend! Prayers for his family, friends and fans! https://t.co/KlsVrA88LK
RIP Lanny ✊🏼
#RIPLannyPoffo Got to wrestle Lanny on an independent show about 12 years ago Was always a pleasure to be around #Respect 🙏 https://t.co/EusVbybbsh
Dammit. Lanny was always so nice to me. Can the wrestling world catch a break? Please!! 😞 twitter.com/realhacksawjim…
Just heard that Lanny Poffo passed away suddenly this morning. No cause was given. I’ve known Lanny/Randy/Angelo from my 1st year in the business. Great guys, great family. RIP Genius. @WSI_YouTube @SKWrestling_ @RickUcchino @TruHeelSP3
Beyond gutted to hear of the passing of Lanny Poffo. Was such a wealth of knowledge and a pleasure to talk to. Rest in Peace! #TheGenius https://t.co/Y3kTFdonlN
Sad to hear of Lanny Poffo's passing. Lanny was a joy to have in the ROH locker room and at the broadcast table in 2019. He was amazed by the athleticism & charisma of today's athletes & complimentary of today's product.We kept up via text over the years - may he rest in peace. https://t.co/LoYmXkDE7x
Lanny Poffo. The genius. Man. I am so sorry brother. Love you and Randy more than you ever will know. RIP https://t.co/hAJozrZ5ck
LANNY POFFO MY BROTHER. I LOVE YOU FOREVER. GIVE NIKOLAI RANDY AND ELIZABETH HUG FOR ME
It has been reportedLanny Poffo has passed awayI always enjoyed his work in ring & that he had poem for us all#TheGenius https://t.co/Fr6RS6okPN
The dearh of @LannyPoffo confirmed. No details at this time.
Awww man. What a great guy! I had the pleasure of doing a movie with Lanny called "Curse Of The Wolf" and he was such a pleasure to be around. Rest In Peace Lanny Poffo!! twitter.com/RealHacksawJim…

Lanny Poffo spent several years in WWE

Lanny Poffo got over as a frisbee-slinging babyface during his time in Vince McMahon's company. He debuted in July 1985, teaming up with Pedro Morales to take on the duo of JA Rizzo and Barry O. Lanny and Pedro came out on top to mark the former's debut with a win.

His first defeat in WWE came in a tag team match against The Iron Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff. While he never became a main-eventer in the Stamford-based company, Lanny faced some of the biggest names the wrestling business has ever seen.

RIP Lanny Poffo. One of the funniest matches I ever saw was The Genius vs. Hulk Hogan, in which the Genius WON! youtu.be/vWcTpFhUycA https://t.co/0eVnkB82OQ

On an episode of Saturday Night's Main Event in 1989, Lanny Poffo surprisingly defeated Hulk Hogan in a World Heavyweight Championship match. However, it was a count-out victory so the title did not change hands. His last ever match for WWE took place in 1994 when he lost to Mabel at a house show in Virginia.

Naturally, the entire wrestling world is in mourning. We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Lanny's family and friends during this difficult time.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
