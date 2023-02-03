Wrestling world pays tribute after the tragic news of WWE legend Lanny Poffo passing away

The wrestling world was deeply saddened upon hearing the news of Lanny Poffo's passing. The Genius worked across major promotions like WWE, WCW and NWA during his exceptional career.

Lanny Poffo made his professional wrestling debut in 1974, losing to Wayne Cowan in the opening match of an All-South Wrestling Alliance show in Atlanta. He formed a tag team with his father/trainer Angelo Poffo, and the father-son duo went on to win the Detroit version of the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

That wasn't the only success he enjoyed in NWA as he won the NWA Mid-America Heavyweight Championship and the the NWA Mid-America Tag Team Championship with Bobby Eaton.

Lanny Poffo belonged to a gifted wrestling family – he was the younger brother of the legendary "Macho Man" Randy Savage. In fact, Lanny inducted the Macho Man in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

Unsurprisingly, there was an outpouring of love for Lanny Poffo once Jim Duggan made the announcement. Major names, both past and present, paid their tributes to the two-time NWA World Tag Team Champion.

Hacksaw Jim Duggan @RealHacksawJim With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius.



RIP Lanny With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny https://t.co/4ve4J2HSHT

Frankie Kazarian @FrankieKazarian RIP to my friend Lanny Poffo. Read this for a small peak in to the type of man Lanny was. 🥲 prowrestlingstories.com/pro-wrestling-… RIP to my friend Lanny Poffo. Read this for a small peak in to the type of man Lanny was. 🥲prowrestlingstories.com/pro-wrestling-…

Bobby Fulton @TheBobbyFulton I’m very sorry to hear the passing of Lanny Poffo! Great guy and friend! Prayers for his family, friends and fans! I’m very sorry to hear the passing of Lanny Poffo! Great guy and friend! Prayers for his family, friends and fans! https://t.co/KlsVrA88LK

James Ellsworth @realellsworth #RIPLannyPoffo



Got to wrestle Lanny on an independent show about 12 years ago



Was always a pleasure to be around



#Respect Got to wrestle Lanny on an independent show about 12 years agoWas always a pleasure to be around #RIPLannyPoffo Got to wrestle Lanny on an independent show about 12 years ago Was always a pleasure to be around #Respect 🙏 https://t.co/EusVbybbsh

Hurricane Helms @ShaneHelmsCom twitter.com/realhacksawjim… Hacksaw Jim Duggan @RealHacksawJim With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius.



RIP Lanny With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny https://t.co/4ve4J2HSHT Dammit. Lanny was always so nice to me. Can the wrestling world catch a break? Please!! Dammit. Lanny was always so nice to me. Can the wrestling world catch a break? Please!! 😞 twitter.com/realhacksawjim…

𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 @DirtyDMantell @SKWrestling_ @RickUcchino @TruHeelSP3 Just heard that Lanny Poffo passed away suddenly this morning. No cause was given. I’ve known Lanny/Randy/Angelo from my 1st year in the business. Great guys, great family. RIP Genius. @WSI_YouTube Just heard that Lanny Poffo passed away suddenly this morning. No cause was given. I’ve known Lanny/Randy/Angelo from my 1st year in the business. Great guys, great family. RIP Genius. @WSI_YouTube @SKWrestling_ @RickUcchino @TruHeelSP3

⭐⭐Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸⭐⭐ @RRWWE Beyond gutted to hear of the passing of Lanny Poffo. Was such a wealth of knowledge and a pleasure to talk to. Rest in Peace! #TheGenius Beyond gutted to hear of the passing of Lanny Poffo. Was such a wealth of knowledge and a pleasure to talk to. Rest in Peace! #TheGenius https://t.co/Y3kTFdonlN

Ian Riccaboni @IanRiccaboni Sad to hear of Lanny Poffo's passing. Lanny was a joy to have in the ROH locker room and at the broadcast table in 2019. He was amazed by the athleticism & charisma of today's athletes & complimentary of today's product.



We kept up via text over the years - may he rest in peace. Sad to hear of Lanny Poffo's passing. Lanny was a joy to have in the ROH locker room and at the broadcast table in 2019. He was amazed by the athleticism & charisma of today's athletes & complimentary of today's product.We kept up via text over the years - may he rest in peace. https://t.co/LoYmXkDE7x

Virgil @TheRealVirgil Lanny Poffo. The genius. Man. I am so sorry brother. Love you and Randy more than you ever will know. RIP Lanny Poffo. The genius. Man. I am so sorry brother. Love you and Randy more than you ever will know. RIP https://t.co/hAJozrZ5ck

The Iron Sheik @the_ironsheik LANNY POFFO MY BROTHER. I LOVE YOU FOREVER. GIVE NIKOLAI RANDY AND ELIZABETH HUG FOR ME LANNY POFFO MY BROTHER. I LOVE YOU FOREVER. GIVE NIKOLAI RANDY AND ELIZABETH HUG FOR ME

Tommy Dreamer @THETOMMYDREAMER

Lanny Poffo has passed away

I always enjoyed his work in ring & that he had poem for us all

#TheGenius It has been reportedLanny Poffo has passed awayI always enjoyed his work in ring & that he had poem for us all It has been reportedLanny Poffo has passed awayI always enjoyed his work in ring & that he had poem for us all#TheGenius https://t.co/Fr6RS6okPN

Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie @BlueMeanieBWO Hacksaw Jim Duggan @RealHacksawJim With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius.



RIP Lanny With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny https://t.co/4ve4J2HSHT Awww man. What a great guy! I had the pleasure of doing a movie with Lanny called "Curse Of The Wolf" and he was such a pleasure to be around. Rest In Peace Lanny Poffo!! twitter.com/RealHacksawJim… Awww man. What a great guy! I had the pleasure of doing a movie with Lanny called "Curse Of The Wolf" and he was such a pleasure to be around. Rest In Peace Lanny Poffo!! twitter.com/RealHacksawJim…

Lanny Poffo spent several years in WWE

Lanny Poffo got over as a frisbee-slinging babyface during his time in Vince McMahon's company. He debuted in July 1985, teaming up with Pedro Morales to take on the duo of JA Rizzo and Barry O. Lanny and Pedro came out on top to mark the former's debut with a win.

His first defeat in WWE came in a tag team match against The Iron Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff. While he never became a main-eventer in the Stamford-based company, Lanny faced some of the biggest names the wrestling business has ever seen.

On an episode of Saturday Night's Main Event in 1989, Lanny Poffo surprisingly defeated Hulk Hogan in a World Heavyweight Championship match. However, it was a count-out victory so the title did not change hands. His last ever match for WWE took place in 1994 when he lost to Mabel at a house show in Virginia.

Naturally, the entire wrestling world is in mourning. We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Lanny's family and friends during this difficult time.

