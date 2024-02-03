"Wtf going on with Triple H?" "Yeah Vince is back" - Fans stunned after WWE SmackDown star undergoes name change

Fans seem displeased with a WWE SmackDown Superstar undergoing a name change and expressed their frustration about it on social media. A few days back, Humberto Carrillo's name was changed to Berto, and going by the reactions on Twitter/X, it's safe to say that viewers are not very happy about it.

Berto, alongside Angel Garza, who now goes simply by the name Angel, showed up on the December 22nd episode of WWE SmackDown, where they helped Santos Escobar defeat Bobby Lashley. Soon after, Berto and Angel underwent name changes. The duo were even seen in action on this week's SmackDown, where they lost a number one contenders qualifiers match for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

The Fatal Four-Way clash also featured Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate, LWO, and Pretty Deadly, with Dunne and Bate emerging victorious. Following the show, a Twitter/X user shared an image of Berto and mentioned his unexpected name change. It generated tons of reactions, with most of them criticizing WWE's decision.

Some users even wrote that it was a kind of decision that only the former CEO of the Stamford-based promotion, Vince McMahon, could make.

Check out some of those reactions below:

WWE veteran Vince Russo on Vince McMahon's scandal

A few days back, a series of new allegations were leveled against Vince McMahon, resulting in his immediate resignation from TKO.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that Triple H and Bruce Prichard might have been aware of McMahon's actions. He added that Prichard could be the next in line to leave the company.

"I am sure there are two people without a shadow of a doubt. Triple H number one, and Bruce Prichard. Bruce Prichard has been Vince McMahon’s consigliere for 30 fre**ing years, and that’s why I don’t see him being with WWE for much longer. There is a history of Bruce smartening Vince up to everything. That is history for years and years, and if Ari [Ari Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor] makes that connection, that Bruce is going to be telling Vince what’s going on, he’s not going to be working there," said Vince Russo.

It remains to be seen if the allegations lead to further shake-ups within WWE.

Do you think Berto and Angel should have ever undergone name changes on WWE SmackDown? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

