"Wtf happened in the ONE match he wrestled" - WWE Universe questions absent star's latest injury hiatus

WWE Universe recently took to Twitter to question Bray Wyatt's injury and his status with the company.

The Eater of Worlds' last WWE match was against LA Knight at the 2022 Royal Rumble in a Pitch Black match. He also wrestled Knight in several dark matches and house shows after that.

After his feud with the former Million Dollar Champion ended, he started a feud with Bobby Lashley. The two stars were supposed to compete at WrestleMania 39, but the bout was scrapped. It was reported that Wyatt was dealing with an injury, and he quietly disappeared from television. Since then, he hasn't been featured in any bout.

Over the past few weeks, rumors of his comeback were making rounds, but it seems like Bray Wyatt is still not medically cleared.

Fans took to Twitter when they got to know this news and started questioning the star's absence.

One fan asked what happened to him after just one match against LA Knight.

One user asked WWE to just let Wyatt go and make movies because wrestling isn't for him.

Fan @DaGokusnapped @WrestlingWCC Bro just let him go. Let Bray make movies or something. Wrestling ain’t for him @WrestlingWCC Bro just let him go. Let Bray make movies or something. Wrestling ain’t for him

One fan asked what was going on as the Stamford-based promotion never revealed the cause of his injury or condition.

Em 🇬🇾🇧🇿 @Manic_Melanin @WrestlingWCC They never even stated his injury or condition. What is really going on here?! @WrestlingWCC They never even stated his injury or condition. What is really going on here?!

Another wrote that he should be released as nobody cares about Bray Wyatt anymore, and Joe Gacy should be given the push instead of him.

GW?E @GenerationWhyEn



bro just release him, its over. the heat died. nobody cares anymore. Give his push to Joe Gacy @WrestlingWCC that night at the golden corral really set him backbro just release him, its over. the heat died. nobody cares anymore. Give his push to Joe Gacy @WrestlingWCC that night at the golden corral really set him back bro just release him, its over. the heat died. nobody cares anymore. Give his push to Joe Gacy

One fan wrote that WWE did the same thing with Daniel Bryan.

Jalon S Montanez ジャロン @jalonshouse @WrestlingWCC Yo they just don’t have anything creative for him currently they did the same with Daniel Bryan @WrestlingWCC Yo they just don’t have anything creative for him currently they did the same with Daniel Bryan

One fan wrote that his talent is wasted as he hasn't had a good gimmick since the Wyatt Family.

Another fan asked for his release from the company.

George Sandu @GeorgeSanduRO @WrestlingWCC Dude is just milking the company at this point. Release him already @WrestlingWCC Dude is just milking the company at this point. Release him already

The Undertaker said that Bray Wyatt isn't getting the opportunities in WWE

The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt have worked with each other in the past. The Deadman thinks highly of the superstar and wants WWE to give him better opportunities.

In a recent interview with Metro, The Hall of Famer said that WWE needs to figure out how to use Bray Wyatt efficiently because he is a great talent.

"I got to work with Bray at 'Mania the year after I got concussed in the Brock match. I worked with Bray – I think a lot of him, and I like what he's doing. I think they just have to figure out how to… they need to back it up (to his original character) I think," he said.

The Phenom added:

"His promos, and then his ability to work – he's an incredible, incredible worker but he's not getting the opportunity to do it. I hope the best for him, I really do think a lot of him. We'll see what happens there."

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Undertaker and Bray Wyatt knew this moment was special Undertaker and Bray Wyatt knew this moment was special 🙏 https://t.co/7CqTobCM7K

Some fans still believe that the former Universal Champion has got a lot to offer in the Stamford-based promotion. However, only time will tell what the company has planned for the superstar.

What do you think about Bray Wyatt? Let us know in the comments section below.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes