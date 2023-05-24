WWE was allegedly unhappy after Brock Lesnar's match with 54-year-old veteran went too long

As per former Intercontinental Champion Lance Storm, he was once 'reprimanded' backstage for having a competitive match with Brock Lesnar.

Lance Storm took on The Beast Incarnate in three back-to-back singles matches in early 2002. This was a short while before Lesnar made his big debut on the main roster. Storm picked up two wins over him and lost the final match.

Lance Storm recently shared an intriguing story regarding his three outings with Brock Lesnar. The WWE veteran revealed that he was told to teach Lesnar the workings of the squared circle. He was told to beat Lesnar for the first two matches while still making him look strong. This led to Storm cheating to win the two matches to protect Lesnar.

Storm was instructed to lose to Lesnar in the third match. The duo had a competitive match, with Lesnar picking up a clean win over the veteran. A WWE agent allegedly reprimanded Storm and told him that the match needed to be a squash.

Storm wasn't happy and told the agent that he should've been informed beforehand if WWE wanted him to get squashed by Lesnar.

You can check out the Twitter thread:

Lance Storm @LanceStorm Ryan Emnett @Docwhiskey @LanceStorm Saw this posted online, anything you remember about house shows against Brock? @LanceStorm Saw this posted online, anything you remember about house shows against Brock? https://t.co/vcyt4pV9hd Great story about this loop. I was told to teach/coach Brock in these matches. The first two nights I was told to beat him but make him look strong and protect him on the finish by cheating. We had real good competitive matches and I cheated to win. Cont.. twitter.com/docwhiskey/sta… Great story about this loop. I was told to teach/coach Brock in these matches. The first two nights I was told to beat him but make him look strong and protect him on the finish by cheating. We had real good competitive matches and I cheated to win. Cont.. twitter.com/docwhiskey/sta…

Lance Storm @LanceStorm 2) The third night I was told they wanted him to win. I said cool and we went and had another competitive good match and Brock beat me clean. I got to the back and another agent pulled me aside and reprimanded me and told me ….. cont. 2) The third night I was told they wanted him to win. I said cool and we went and had another competitive good match and Brock beat me clean. I got to the back and another agent pulled me aside and reprimanded me and told me ….. cont.

Lance Storm @LanceStorm 3) “All that back and forth stuff makes for a good match and all but we are looking to program him a certain way, we don’t need all that other stuff.” I was livid and replied with something to the effect of… cont.. 3) “All that back and forth stuff makes for a good match and all but we are looking to program him a certain way, we don’t need all that other stuff.” I was livid and replied with something to the effect of… cont..

Lance Storm @LanceStorm 4) If you want him to squash me, you have to tell me that before I go out there. I was told to push him and to teach him, that’s what I did. I walked off shaking my head thinking, beating him twice was fine, but getting a nearfall tonight was too much? 4) If you want him to squash me, you have to tell me that before I go out there. I was told to push him and to teach him, that’s what I did. I walked off shaking my head thinking, beating him twice was fine, but getting a nearfall tonight was too much? 😡

Brock Lesnar went on to become one the most dominant stars in WWE history

WWE knew it had a generational talent in Brock Lesnar and immediately capitalized on his intimidating persona.

He made a massive debut on the RAW after WrestleMania 18 and destroyed a bunch of mid-card acts.

It didn't take long for Lesnar to become a main event star. At SummerSlam 2002, he defeated The Rock to become the youngest WWE Champion in history. By the end of the year, Lesnar had turned into a mega babyface on SmackDown.

He went on to headline his first-ever WrestleMania in 2003 and defeated Kurt Angle to win the WWE Championship at the event. Storm and Lesnar never faced off again following their three-match series.

Do you agree with Lance Storm's tweets? Sound off in the comments!

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes