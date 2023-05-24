WWE was allegedly unhappy after Brock Lesnar's match with 54-year-old veteran went too long

As per former Intercontinental Champion Lance Storm, he was once 'reprimanded' backstage for having a competitive match with Brock Lesnar.
Lance Storm took on The Beast Incarnate in three back-to-back singles matches in early 2002. This was a short while before Lesnar made his big debut on the main roster. Storm picked up two wins over him and lost the final match.
Lance Storm recently shared an intriguing story regarding his three outings with Brock Lesnar. The WWE veteran revealed that he was told to teach Lesnar the workings of the squared circle. He was told to beat Lesnar for the first two matches while still making him look strong. This led to Storm cheating to win the two matches to protect Lesnar.
Storm was instructed to lose to Lesnar in the third match. The duo had a competitive match, with Lesnar picking up a clean win over the veteran. A WWE agent allegedly reprimanded Storm and told him that the match needed to be a squash.
Storm wasn't happy and told the agent that he should've been informed beforehand if WWE wanted him to get squashed by Lesnar.
Brock Lesnar went on to become one the most dominant stars in WWE history
WWE knew it had a generational talent in Brock Lesnar and immediately capitalized on his intimidating persona.
He made a massive debut on the RAW after WrestleMania 18 and destroyed a bunch of mid-card acts.
It didn't take long for Lesnar to become a main event star. At SummerSlam 2002, he defeated The Rock to become the youngest WWE Champion in history. By the end of the year, Lesnar had turned into a mega babyface on SmackDown.
He went on to headline his first-ever WrestleMania in 2003 and defeated Kurt Angle to win the WWE Championship at the event. Storm and Lesnar never faced off again following their three-match series.
