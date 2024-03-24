WWE announcement featuring Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Andrade made before RAW which will see CM Punk return

WWE has made an announcement about RAW ahead of CM Punk's on-screen return, ensuring that the show is even more jam-packed than it was previously.

General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media to make several announcements, including Andrade's first match since the March 4, 2024, episode of RAW. The show was already stacked with several top matches, with the Stamford-based company building up to WrestleMania XL.

Before the announcement, JD McDonagh was already going to face Ricochet, while Ivy Nile was going to face Candice LeRae. All of this is taking place in the middle of CM Punk's on-screen return to WWE. While the Second City Saint is not expected to be cleared to wrestle any time soon, his appearance has engendered hope among fans ahead of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On top of these, Adam Pearce announced three more matches on WWE's official X/Twitter handle. Ivar will face Andrade in what would be the latter's second match in March 2024.

He added that Sami Zayn will face Bronson Reed. This comes ahead of his match against Gunther at WrestleMania XL. Considering the fact that Chad Gable was seemingly ready to train Zayn for his upcoming Intercontinental Championship bout, fans will have to wait to see how exactly things shape up. Finally, Shinsuke Nakamura will also face Jey Uso.

After Jey backed Cody Rhodes up on the latest episode of SmackDown, RAW security will have to be on the lookout for any possible interference by The Bloodline.

Check out the tweet below:

Pearce also reminded everyone that Chicago's favorite son, CM Punk, was also going to return.

CM Punk will have to be cautious on WWE RAW

Unfortunately, CM Punk won't be able to enjoy a laid-back WWE RAW episode, even if he is not competing in a match.

Drew McIntyre has made multiple threats about how he will "break" Punk, so the Second City Saint may need to keep an eye on his already existing torn tricep.

Whether McIntyre attacks Punk or not, fans will have to wait to see, but after The Scottish Warrior's continuous threats, it should be safe to assume that a confrontation is in the offing.

Watch WWE Wrestlemania 40 on 7th & 8th April 2024 from 4:30 AM IST onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).