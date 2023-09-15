WWE announces dates for major recruitment tour in 2023

WWE has announced that 'Campus Rush' will be visiting seven universities this year in search of the next generation of wrestling superstars.

Campus Rush was launched in the fall of 2022 to educate young athletes on what it takes to be a WWE talent. This allows the company to visit various universities, which is another avenue for recruiting talented college athletes.

The Stamford-based company has now released the dates of their visit to seven top NCAA Division I universities over the next three months. 'Campus Rush' will be coming to the following universities during the fall semester:

University of Wisconsin – Wednesday, September 27

University of Pittsburgh – Monday, October 2

University of Washington – Wednesday, October 4

University of Maryland – Tuesday, October 17

University of Missouri – Monday, October 23

Texas Christian University – Tuesday, November 14

Sports Business Journal’s Intercollegiate Athletic Forum – Wednesday, December 6

The event is structured to educate the athletes about the company's Next In Line(NIL) program, conduct promo competitions among peers, and teach young minds about brand building and social media training.

WWE Superstar Zoey Stark shares her thoughts on NIL wrestlers

WWE's NIL (Next In Line) program has allowed college athletes to enter the world of sports entertainment.

Superstar Zoey Stark had previously said it was annoying to her when young athletes trying to get into WWE would say it was 'only an option' for them.

During a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp, Stark explained her previous comments, and she said that she had no problem with the NIL athletes as long as they did their 'research.'

"Bring in the athletes. That's great. I have nothing against the NIL. It's just, what do you do when you have a job interview? You look up the company. You know who the boss is. You know who the owner is. You know a little bit about what's going on. So, when people don't do the research, it's just like, 'Man, you knew this tryout has been coming for months. Just do a little research. That's all I ask," she said. [H/T Fightful]

Stark was last seen in action on Monday Night RAW when she made her way out to save Shayna Baszler from the Chelsea Green and Piper Niven duo.

What do you think about the WWE Campus Rush program? Let us know in the comments section below.