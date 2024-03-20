WWE announces major new partnership

WWE continues to grow its brand and has announced a new collaboration with another major partner in the sports industry.

The company recently announced that it has formed a partnership with MLB along with Fanatics to launch a historic piece of merchandise for all 30 Major League Baseball teams. Fans can now buy MLB-inspired championship belts on WWEShop.com, MLBShop.com, and Fanatics.com.

The title belts are officially licensed MLB products that feature the official colors, logos, and branding of all 30 teams. The launch of these fan collectible items was announced less than a month before WrestleMania 40 and MLB Opening Day for the 2024 season.

Expand Tweet

According to WWEShop.com, MLB-inspired championship belts are priced at $549.00. Each team has a unique design featuring their main insignia at the center. All belts have team-inspired side plates as well.

There are also mini MLB-inspired title belts for the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, and St. Louis Cardinals with a price tag of $119.99. Separate side plates are also available for purchase for the New York Yankees, Red Sox, Cubs, and Cardinals at $119.99.

WWE also has a licensing deal with the NFL

The first sports league to have a licensing deal with WWE was the NFL last year before the start of the 2023 season. The deal was supposedly for all 32 teams at first before the Jacksonville Jaguars were pulled after the franchise requested it.

The Jaguars are owned by the Khan family, who owns All Elite Wrestling. Just like with the MLB-inspired championship belts, the NFL allowed the use of each team's logo, colors, and branding. Unlike the MLB belts, however, the NFL title belts all have a similar design.

Nevertheless, it was a big success for both companies. NFL-inspired championship belts are also priced at $549.00 each. Some teams, such as the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have autographed versions.

Expand Tweet

The belts are autographed by Stefon Diggs, Bryce Young, Garrett Wilson, and Tom Brady, respectively. The Brady-signed belt is available for a whopping $2,999.99. And with the NBA and NHL playoffs about to begin next month, it won't be surprising if either league signs a licensing deal to produce NBA-inspired and NHL-inspired championship belts.