WWE awaiting CM Punk's medical clearance for big money match, according to legendary wrestling personality

WWE have a big money match in their hands in the form of CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre.

Punk was on commentary at WrestleMania 40 when Drew collided with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. After The Scottish Warrior defeated the champ, he proceeded to insult The Straight Edge Superstar. This was enough for Punk as he attacked McIntyre. The exchange allowed Damian Priest to cash in the Money in The Bank contract and end Drew's reign in a little over five minutes.

On a recent clip from the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran claimed that WWE had a blockbuster matchup on their hands as soon as Punk was medically cleared to be in the ring. He wasn't sure, however, if the Punk vs. McIntyre rivalry would also feature the World Heavyweight Championship.

"We didn't see this coming and that was the biggest thing they could do to heat up Punk and Drew which is gonna be money as soon as Punk is ready. Does Drew come back and beat Damian Priest on RAW? I don't fu*king know. After a while maybe, I'm not talking about tomorrow. They heated up a money match they've already got waiting on them. I don't know what's gonna go on with the world title. But I liked this. This deal was a nice little surprise." [5:50 - 6:22]

WWE can build up to CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre immediately

During the same conversation, Cornette claimed that WWE could slowly build up to the match until CM Punk is cleared for in-ring action. He felt that small segments over the next few weeks could help in keeping the feud hot.

"You could start building Punk and McIntyre now and not have to have it for 8-12 weeks if you do it right. So, how long has it been since January? It been two-and-a-half months. You know, we'll see what happens." [7:00 - 7:17]

The rivalry has already heated up after WrestleMania. This past week on WWE RAW, CM Punk interfered when Drew was facing Jey Uso, Bronson Reed, and Ricochet in a number one contender's match. The distraction allowed Jey to pin The Scottish Warrior and become the number one challenger for Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship.

