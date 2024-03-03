WWE has "bast***ized WrestleMania," according to former writer (Exclusive)

While WrestleMania is considered the most significant event in WWE, a former writer of the company thinks a recent change has harmed its quality.

Since WrestleMania 36, the Stamford-based promotion has resorted to having the mega event spread across two nights. This has led to two main events and a bigger match card. While this may please fans, Vince Russo is seemingly unappreciative of the show's new duration.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer said the extended duration of 'Mania was just an instance of the company being greedy:

"It is overkill, bro. They are greedy, man, they're greedy. They took the three hours from USA [network] for RAW, [and] they bast***ized the product. They bast***ized WrestleMania with two nights. I agree with that a thousand percent, bro," said Russo. [11:00 onwards]

Vince Russo reflected on WWE WrestleMania 3 to explain his point

Vince Russo feels WrestleMania's extended runtime has negatively affected the quality of storylines.

On the same episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran recalled the third edition of WrestleMania, which had a stacked card of matches all backed up by intriguing storylines.

"WrestleMania 3, Pontiac Michigan. Every match was special. Every single (...) Now, like you said, bro, you got all these guys, and you have nobody booked. How many weeks away is WrestleMania? I mean, you still have time to create angles and do stuff, but the question is, are they gonna do that?" Russo added. [11:38 onwards]

This year's WrestleMania is still over a month away. It remains to be seen what storylines World Wrestling Entertainment can produce for The Showcase of the Immortals.

