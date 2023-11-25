WWE botches a major angle on SmackDown ahead of Survivor Series

On this week's episode of SmackDown, WWE botched a major segment involving Damage CTRL.

Tomorrow at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Bayley and her faction will compete in the Women's WarGames Match against the team of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi.

The show's opening segment saw The Role Model single-handedly confront the opposing team. Shortly afterward, Damage CTRL was involved in a backstage segment where Bayley was seen interacting with Kairi Sane, Asuka, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai.

However, the segment was inaudible on some broadcast channels, and the botch was even pointed out by a large portion of the WWE Universe on social media.

Check out the Damage CTRL segment with full audio:

At Crown Jewel, Damage CTRL added a fourth member to the faction after the returning Kairi Sane helped IYO SKY retain the Women's Championship against Bianca Belair.

In the aftermath of the Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, Asuka turned heel and betrayed Belair to join forces with Damage CTRL. This eventually led to this year's Women's WarGames Match, as The EST found a fourth member for her team in the form of Becky Lynch.

