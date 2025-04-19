WWE champion shockingly pinned one night before WrestleMania

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 19, 2025 03:19 GMT
WrestleMania 41 is less than one day away (Images via WWE.com and X)
On the WrestleMania go-home episode of WWE SmackDown, Chelsea Green collided with Zelina Vega in a singles match. This was a rematch from last week, and the same person got the victory.

On April 11, The Hot Mess was counted out during her match against the former LWO member on the blue brand. It was reported that the count-out was a shoot, and was not planned. Green was supposed to team up with her allies Alba Fyre and Piper Niven to take on Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and Zelina Vega in a six-woman tag team match on WWE SmackDown this week, but the bout was canceled.

During a backstage segment, Nick Aldis informed Chelsea Green that she was going to have a rematch with Zelina Vega and that the Secret Hervice was barred from ringside. The WWE Women's US Champion slapped Vega after the bell rang and slammed her on the mat. Zelina hit her opponent with a kick but ate a superkick.

Chelsea Green sent Zelina Vega into the barricade before being tossed into the timekeeper's area. Green nearly got counted out again, but she made it on time. Zelina Vega nailed Chelsea Green with a super Code Red and won the match via pinfall.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

