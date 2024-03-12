WWE claims former world champion is a menace

WWE has produced some of the most threatening heels in pro wrestling history. Now, they have placed another target on the back of a top star by labeling him a menace.

Drew McIntyre is billed as The Scottish Psychopath for a reason. The veteran grappler was a beloved babyface, but as we're seeing on the Road to WrestleMania 40, McIntyre turned heel, and many consider this one of the best runs in the company.

Last week's RAW was headlined by McIntyre defeating Jey Uso in just under 17 minutes. The company recently took to Instagram and re-posted footage of The Scottish Warrior mocking Main Event Jey with a "Yeet!" to launch him over the commentary table. A brief caption perfectly describes the 38-year-old.

"@dmcintyrewwe is a menace [face with steam from nose emoji]," the company wrote.

The official USA Network social media team often chimes in on various RAW, SmackDown, and NXT discussions. The longtime World Wrestling Entertainment TV partner commented on the heel McIntyre.

"Drew’s been pushing the wrong buttons for months… And we’re kind of liking it," the network wrote.

Screenshot of the USA Network's comment on Drew McIntyre's Instagram post

McIntyre handed Uso his first defeat when he came to RAW to begin his singles run last fall. The Scotsman then defeated the former Bloodline member in the rematch two months later and again on December 11.

If you include their November 2020 SmackDown match, Drew has defeated Jey in all five of their televised singles matches.

WWE to finalize WrestleMania XL match tonight

The Road to WrestleMania 40 will continue tonight as RAW airs live from Houston, Texas.

WWE will finalize Mania's plans for Gunther on tonight's RAW. Ricochet, JD McDonagh, Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bronson Reed will compete in a Gauntlet match to determine who will challenge for the Intercontinental Championship next month.

Jey Uso is rumored to have his WrestleMania match confirmed soon. He is rumored to face brother Jimmy Uso, or perhaps they get involved with The Bloodline's matches.

WWE has announced the following for tonight's RAW:

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch

The Kabuki Warriors defend the World Tag Team Championship against Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler

Six-Man Gauntlet to determine WrestleMania opponent for International Champion GUNTHER with Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh vs. Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed

