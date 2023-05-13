WWE is very close to selling out upcoming premium live event in London - Reports 

An upcoming WWE premium live event is already almost sold out and the show is over a month away.

All Elite Wrestling recently made a major splash in the wrestling scene in the United Kingdom by announcing All In will take place at the iconic Wembley Stadium in August. WWE will also be hosting a major premium live event in London this summer, and the event is almost completely sold out.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 will air live from The O2 Arena in London on July 1st. The premium live event will feature ladder matches with a briefcase suspended above the ring. Inside the briefcase is a contract that guarantees the winning superstar a title shot at a time and place they choose.

Liv Morgan and Austin Theory won the Money in the Bank Ladder matches last year.

According to Wrestle Tix on Twitter, the promotion has already sold 17.595 tickets for the event, leaving just 106 remaining available to purchase.

Liv Morgan reflects on winning the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Money in the Bank

Liv Morgan had the best year of her career in 2022, and she owes it all to winning the Women's Ladder match at last year's premium live event.

The 28-year-old pulled off the major upset at last year's premium live event and was able to capture the contract suspended above the ring. She then did the unthinkable and cashed in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. The Baddest Woman on the Planet had just competed in a match, and Morgan seized her moment.

She appeared on WWE RAW announcer Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast last year and admitted that she had no plans on cashing in on Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank 2022:

"I kind of had no plans on cashing in. I was like, I'm going to go celebrate, I'm going to hit the strip, I am Ms. Money in the Bank. But I told myself, when the time is right, I'm gonna cash this in. So, I'm watching Nattie [Natalya]-Ronda [Rousey] and I get like this overwhelming feeling in my body like, the time is right. So I ran out there and I cashed in and that was scary for a second." (From 1:41 to 2:09)

WWE Money in the Bank presents the opportunity for a superstar to come out of nowhere and make a name for themselves. It will be fascinating to see which superstars are able to retrieve the briefcase at this year's premium live event.

Who would you like to see win the MITB contract on July 1st? Let us know in the comments section below.

