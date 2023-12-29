WWE not considering bringing back former Universal Champion anytime soon - Reports

Latest reports have indicated whether former Universal Champion Goldberg could make his return to WWE or not.

Goldberg is one of the most destructive WWE Superstars to ever set foot in a wrestling ring. Since his early days in WCW, he has destroyed multiple opponents. The Hall of Famer continued his destruction when he made his way to WWE nearly two decades ago.

However, he was unhappy with the company and decided to leave pro wrestling and try his hands at acting. Goldberg stayed away from the ring until 2016, before he made his return to the company.

Goldberg was involved in many feuds with the likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Bobby Lashley. He even won the Universal Championship. However, he has not been seen on WWE TV since February 19, 2022, when he faced Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

While there have been rumors of the former Universal Champion making his return to the ring, recent reports have indicated that there is no talk of him making a comeback. In fact, his name has not been discussed for a return match.

Former WWE Superstar Goldberg fires shots at Vince McMahon for not giving him a retirement match

Goldberg had his last match against Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 for the Universal Title. Since then, there has been no mention of the 57-year-old making his return.

Speaking to Steve & Captain Evil Podcast, Goldberg revealed that Vince McMahon promised him a retirement match if he faced Reigns, but he never got it.

“He asked me to put Roman Reigns over, and I had COVID. And I remember calling him from my house here, and I said, ‘Listen, here’s the deal. I’ll do it if you give me a retirement match,’ and I had COVID.”

He continued:

“I did what he asked,” he continued. “I was 56 years old when I did this, right? So, as a human being you’re conscientious about how you look in a bathing suit, especially two months prior to you being in that bathing suit in front of millions of people. You couldn’t work out for two months because you had COVID. So I put myself in a horribly sh*tty situation, to get what I wanted to, but to satiate him and to give him what he wanted,” he concluded. “The problem is he never held up his bargain. So Vince is a piece of sh-t as far as I’m concerned.” [H/T Haus of Wrestling]

It remains to be seen if he will ever make a comeback, considering Triple H is in charge of the creative direction of the company.

