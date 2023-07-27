"WWE doesn’t respect her," "She used to be an in-ring competitor?" - Fans confused by 40-year-old star's retirement

WWE fans got the return of Cody Rhodes to the company last year. However, his wife, Brandi Rhodes, never returned to the WWE ring after a short in-ring run in AEW.

The couple met during their time in WWE and went on to tie the knot soon after. While Cody has become a big name in the wrestling ring thanks to his work in and on the mic, Brandi failed to impress with her wrestling skills.

She wrestled a handful of matches during her time in WWE and AEW and had most of her success in TNA (Impact Wrestling) but never won any championships. She recently went on record to state that she has retired from the ring.

She wrestled her last match in January 2022, emerging victorious against KiLynn King on AEW Elevation. The match will likely be the final time fans saw Brandi in the wrestling ring.

A few fans were disappointed to learn that Brandi Rhodes had retired from the ring without competing in another match in WWE. However, others wondered whether the company saw her as a wrestler and planned to use her in the ring.

"She used to be an in ring competitor?" fan tweeted.

"WWE doesn't respect her as an in-ring performer. When Cody returned to WWE, it was clear that the company wanted Cody not Cody and company," fan tweeted.

"Now is she retired or "retired" because nobody wants to book her?" fan tweeted.

"Since when was she a wrestler," fan tweeted.

"Well, when nobody wants to pay you to wrestle what's your options?" fan tweeted.

The 40-year-old never won any championships during her in-ring career. She has supported Cody Rhodes throughout ever since the two tied the knot.

Fans could see Brandi accompany Cody Rhodes for a few big matches. She will likely never compete in the ring again following her retirement.

The former WWE and AEW star recently made her future plans clear

Many fans wanted to see Brandi compete in a few matches for the company before hanging her boots. However, it looks like she has had an anticlimactic end to her wrestling career.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Cody Rhodes’ wife talked about her plans, revealing that she had quietly retired from active competition.

"You know, not as an active competitor. For sure. [You've retired as a wrestler?] Yeah, I mean, it was really anticlimactic. But yes, I did. I just said you know what? Okay, well, we are either gonna do this the Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins way. And they are amazing for doing it, because I can't. It just was too hard, well not too hard, but just something that I just didn't think would be the best for the family," she said.

The 40-year-old added:

"So, you know, we've gone a different route, and I've started business ventures on my own and he's doing his thing and we're just doing a couple of different things."

While Cody Rhodes still has to finish the story and win his first world championship in the company, his wife will take a step back from the big stage to work on her other ventures.

Do you think Brandi Rhodes should compete in a retirement match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

