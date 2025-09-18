"WWE doesn’t want to be something parents can bring their kids to enjoy" - Scott D'Amore speaks out

Veteran wrestling personality Scott D'Amore has spoken out against WWE's high ticket prices. D'Amore is known for his time in TNA, where he served as an on-screen manager of the Team Canada faction. He also worked as TNA's head of creative, among other off-screen roles.

Now, he has shared his opinion on WWE's rising ticket prices, which can turn away some fans. In his column The D'Amore Drop, on Uncrowned, he brought up TKO Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro's recent comments about ticket prices.

Shapiro mentioned WWE has “work to do” on its “ticket yield” as compared to UFC. He also mentioned that Vince McMahon priced tickets for families and didn't maximize the opportunity.

In his column, D'Amore said that Shapiro's comments mean WWE is pricing out its next generation of fans.

"He (Mark Shapiro) just plain came out and said WWE doesn’t want to be something parents can bring their kids to enjoy. We’re approaching the point where the get-in price for WrestleMania is going to be massively over what many fans can even afford to save up for. And I agree this is shortsighted — they are freezing out the next generation of wrestling fans," he wrote.

WWE, led by Triple H creatively, has come under fire for its exorbitant pricing. While HHH's booking has divided the fans, they remain against these high prices.

"WWE — which, let’s remind ourselves, is already making more money than ever before — is on the verge of severing that and having only the wealthy be able to attend the matches," D'AMore further wrote. [H/T: Uncrowned]

Going by Shapiro's comments, a reduction in the prices doesn't seem likely in the near future.

Triple H called a pawn by WWE veteran

The rising ticket prices have led to fan dissatisfaction, and the announcement that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Saudi Arabia led to more backlash.

WWE veteran Stevie Richards shared his thoughts on this development on The Stevie Richards Show. He said that for TKO it is all about which party bids the highest for an event.

Richards then mentioned that Triple H was "just a pawn" in TKO's game. WWE has undergone a massive change ever since TKO took over the promotion, and it hasn't been all positive for the fans.

